India Extruded Snacks Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Extruded Snacks Market, By Product Type (Rice Extruded Snacks, Corn Extruded Snacks, Wheat Extruded Snacks and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Extruded Snack Market in expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period on account of rising per capita income, growing youth population, increasing urbanization, introduction of smaller packs and competitive pricing by the market leaders.

Additionally, introduction of regional flavors by leading players is also boosting the extruded snacks market in the country. Moreover, busy work schedules (especially of the urban population) coupled with growing youth population is further fostering the demand for extruded snacks in the country.

The Indian Extruded Snack Market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, company and region. Based on product type, the Indian Extruded Snack Market can be categorized into rice extruded snacks, corn extruded snacks, wheat extruded snacks and others.

The rice extruded snacks is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period since it holds the major part of market share on account of their huge popularity and consumer preference. Additionally, the strong marketing of the rice based extruded snacks such as Kurkure, Tedhe Medhe, Taka Tak, among others by the major players such as PepsiCo, ITC, and Haldirams, further propels the market.

The Northern region dominates the country's extruded snacks market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the Indian Extruded Snacks Market are PepsiCo, ITC, Prataap Snacks, DFM Foods, Haldirams, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand recall (Spontaneous and Aided)

4.2. Sources of Information

4.3. Preferred point of purchase

4.4. Factors influencing purchase decision



5. Global Extruded Snacks Market Overview



6. India Extruded Snacks Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Rice, Corn, Wheat and Others)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Traditional Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Others)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index Analysis



7. India Rice Extruded Snacks Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Corn Extruded Snacks Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. India Wheat Extruded Snacks Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Distribution Channel

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Supply Chain Analysis



11. Import-Export Dynamics



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Company Profiles (Leading 10 Companies)

16.1.1. PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt Ltd

16.1.2. ITC Limited

16.1.3. Prataap Snacks Limited

16.1.4. DFM Foods Limited

16.1.5. Haldiram's Food International Ltd

16.1.6. Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd

16.1.7. Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd

16.1.8. Parle Food Pvt Ltd

16.1.9. Bikaji Foods International Ltd

16.1.10. Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd



17. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uh5ylq





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

