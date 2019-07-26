India Fans Market 2019-2026 - Premiumization, Rural Penetration, and Boom in the Construction Sector will Result in 9.5 Crore Units of Fans Shipped in FY2026

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Indian Fans Market, Forecast to FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indian fans (ceiling, table, wall, pedestal and tower fans, and others including exhaust and industrial fans) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5%.



This study will forecast the Indian fans market based on product type, region, and price, in addition to identifying and profiling the leading participants operating in the market. The fan is the largest selling item in the brown goods category in India. With the extended summer spells and rising temperatures, there has been a huge reliance on fans, and the market has seen significant growth in the last few years.

The fan market consists of both organized and unorganized participants. The organized fan sector is dominated by national and multi-national brands such as Crompton Greaves, Usha, Orient, Almonard, Havells, Bajaj, Surya Roshni, Luminous, and Polycab. The study also covers industrial fan manufacturers such as Howden India, Reitz India, Nadi Airtechnics and Twin City Fans.

The growing trend of this market is also likely to continue in the coming years. Increased electrification of rural India, growing preference for premiumization and aesthetic appeal, housing sector expansion, and energy-saving technologies are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

In-ceiling fans, the premium segment is anticipated to gather maximum growth as fan manufacturers focus more on decorative and lifestyle fans. Innovations are now focused on the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, paving way for smart' integration of fans with other home appliances in the future.

The study's findings also indicate that the share of the unorganized sector is dwindling, given the goods and service tax (GST) requirements, expanding the presence of retail outlets, and the increasing preference for branded products. It examines the effect of government schemes and also competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions in the fans market.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the key market participants in the Indian fans market?

Have technological advancements affected the market, and how long is this trend likely to last?

Have there been any recent competitive developments such as expansions and new product launches?

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on the anticipated growth?

Companies Mentioned



Almonard

Bajaj

Crompton Greaves

Havells

Howden India

Luminous

Nadi Airtechnics

Orient

Polycab

Reitz India

Surya Roshni

Twin City Fans

Usha

