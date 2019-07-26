India Fans Market 2019-2026 - Premiumization, Rural Penetration, and Boom in the Construction Sector will Result in 9.5 Crore Units of Fans Shipped in FY2026
Indian fans (ceiling, table, wall, pedestal and tower fans, and others including exhaust and industrial fans) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5%.
This study will forecast the Indian fans market based on product type, region, and price, in addition to identifying and profiling the leading participants operating in the market. The fan is the largest selling item in the brown goods category in India. With the extended summer spells and rising temperatures, there has been a huge reliance on fans, and the market has seen significant growth in the last few years.
The fan market consists of both organized and unorganized participants. The organized fan sector is dominated by national and multi-national brands such as Crompton Greaves, Usha, Orient, Almonard, Havells, Bajaj, Surya Roshni, Luminous, and Polycab. The study also covers industrial fan manufacturers such as Howden India, Reitz India, Nadi Airtechnics and Twin City Fans.
The growing trend of this market is also likely to continue in the coming years. Increased electrification of rural India, growing preference for premiumization and aesthetic appeal, housing sector expansion, and energy-saving technologies are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
In-ceiling fans, the premium segment is anticipated to gather maximum growth as fan manufacturers focus more on decorative and lifestyle fans. Innovations are now focused on the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, paving way for smart' integration of fans with other home appliances in the future.
The study's findings also indicate that the share of the unorganized sector is dwindling, given the goods and service tax (GST) requirements, expanding the presence of retail outlets, and the increasing preference for branded products. It examines the effect of government schemes and also competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions in the fans market.
Key Issues Addressed
- Who are the key market participants in the Indian fans market?
- Have technological advancements affected the market, and how long is this trend likely to last?
- Have there been any recent competitive developments such as expansions and new product launches?
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on the anticipated growth?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Market Segmentation by Price
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Fans Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Fans Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Fans Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Profiles of Key Market Participants
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
- Havells India Limited
- Usha International Limited Limited
- Orient Electric Limited
- Bajaj Electricals Limited
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1Improving Penetration of Distribution Network
- Growth Opportunity 2Driving Innovation Through Premiumization
- Growth Opportunity 3eCommerce
- Transformation in the Fan Industry EcosystemFY2019
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Ceiling Fans Segment Analysis
- Ceiling Fan Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
9. TPW Fans Segment Analysis
- TPW Fan Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
10. Others - Industrial and Exhaust Fans Segment Analysis
- Others (Industrial and Exhaust) Fans Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Almonard
- Bajaj
- Crompton Greaves
- Havells
- Howden India
- Luminous
- Nadi Airtechnics
- Orient
- Polycab
- Reitz India
- Surya Roshni
- Twin City Fans
- Usha
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kb4d1l
