India Feed Additives Markets, 2015-2025F: Industrialization of the Livestock Industry, Low Feed Conversion Ratio, Regressing Gut Health

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Feed Additives Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types (Nutritional, Technological, Zootechnical and Sensory), by Feed Form (Liquid and Dry), by Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Swine and Others) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India feed additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-25

The feed additives market in India has registered a compelling growth in the past decade as the country is trying to become more self-reliant and sustainable in the feed industry, owing to an increase in the outbreak of diseases.



Moreover, the imminent growth of India feed additives market would be driven by factors such as industrialization of the livestock industry, low feed conversion ratio, regressing gut health, and ecological impact of the meat and dairy industry.

India feed additives market has been witnessing robust growth in recent years due to the installation of new feed mills and the adoption of new technologies. The demand for good quality meat is expected to grow further at a significant rate in India which would lead to an increase in the market size of feed additives over the coming years.



Additionally, expanding the livestock population as well as a surge in incidences of animal diseases would accelerate the growth of India feed additives market during the forecast period.



By animal type, the India feed additives market is segmented into poultry, cattle, swine, aquaculture, and others. The poultry segment acquired the largest market share in India due to consumer taste preferences. Nevertheless, ruminants acquired the second largest market share despite the country wide ban on the beef industry as the dairy industry accounts for most of the feed market revenue.



Some of the major players in the India feed additives market include Cargill Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Vetbiochem India Private Ltd. and BASF India Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. India Feed Additives Market Overview

3.1 India Country Indicators

3.2 India Feed Additives Market Revenues

3.3 India Feed Additives Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 India Feed Additives Market Revenue Share, By Feed Form, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 India Feed Additives Market Revenue Share, By Animal Type, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 India Feed Additives Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.7 India Feed Additives Market - Industry Life Cycle



4. India Feed Additives Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. India Feed Additives Market Trends



6. India Feed Additives Market Overview, By Types

6.1 India Nutritional Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 India Technological Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 India Zoo-technical Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.4 India Sensory Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



7. India Feed Additives Market Overview, By Feed Form

7.1 India Dry Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 India Liquid Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8. India Feed Additives Market Overview, By Animal Type

8.1 India Poultry Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 India Ruminants Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 India Aquaculture Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 India Swine Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.5 India Other Animals Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



9. India Feed Additives Market Key Performance Indicators



10. India Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 India Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2025F

10.2 India Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment, By Animal Type, 2025F



11. India Feed Additives Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Products

11.2 India Feed Additives Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Cargill, Inc.

12.2 Kemin Industries South Asia Pvt Ltd.

12.3 Alltech, Inc.

12.4 Vetbiochem India Private Ltd

12.5 BASF India Ltd



13. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aenudo



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

