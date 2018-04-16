India Frozen Food Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Growing Demand from Middle Class Consumers with Increasing Disposable Income

Tthe frozen food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% by 2023 in India, backed by rapidly growing demand from middle class consumers with increasing disposable income.



Rising urbanization, increasing number of refrigeration facilities in small retail shops and rural households, and growing cold chain industry are expected to significantly contribute towards the growth of frozen food market in the country over the coming years. Moreover, growing organized retail and e-commerce industry are among few other factors anticipated to propel demand for frozen food in India during forecast period.



India Frozen Food Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of frozen food market in India:

Frozen Food Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Organized vs Unorganized Sector, By Product Type (Frozen Snacks, Frozen Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Frozen Fruits & Vegetables and Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Market Trends & Developments



New Product Launches

Innovation in Packaging

Introduction of Single Serving Frozen Products

Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Strategies

Growth in Ready-to-Cook Food Segment

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Frozen Food Market Overview



5. India Frozen Food Market Outlook



6. India Frozen Snacks Market Outlook



7. India Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook



8. India Frozen Meat, Poultry & Seafood Market Outlook



9. Supply Chain Analysis



10. Import-Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



McCain Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej Tyson Foods Limited

Venky's India Pvt. Ltd.

Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Innovative Foods Limited

Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Haldiram's Snacks Pvt. Ltd.

MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

