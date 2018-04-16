India Frozen Food Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Growing Demand from Middle Class Consumers with Increasing Disposable Income

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Frozen Food Market By Organized vs Unorganized Sector, By Product Type (Frozen Snacks, Frozen Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Frozen Fruits & Vegetables and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tthe frozen food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% by 2023 in India, backed by rapidly growing demand from middle class consumers with increasing disposable income.
Rising urbanization, increasing number of refrigeration facilities in small retail shops and rural households, and growing cold chain industry are expected to significantly contribute towards the growth of frozen food market in the country over the coming years. Moreover, growing organized retail and e-commerce industry are among few other factors anticipated to propel demand for frozen food in India during forecast period.
India Frozen Food Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of frozen food market in India:
- Frozen Food Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Organized vs Unorganized Sector, By Product Type (Frozen Snacks, Frozen Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Frozen Fruits & Vegetables and Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends & Developments
- New Product Launches
- Innovation in Packaging
- Introduction of Single Serving Frozen Products
- Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Strategies
- Growth in Ready-to-Cook Food Segment
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Frozen Food Market Overview
5. India Frozen Food Market Outlook
6. India Frozen Snacks Market Outlook
7. India Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook
8. India Frozen Meat, Poultry & Seafood Market Outlook
9. Supply Chain Analysis
10. Import-Export Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- McCain Foods India Pvt. Ltd.
- Godrej Tyson Foods Limited
- Venky's India Pvt. Ltd.
- Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.
- Innovative Foods Limited
- Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd.
- Haldiram's Snacks Pvt. Ltd.
- MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- ITC Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9c25bf/india_frozen_food?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-frozen-food-market-2013-2018--2023---growing-demand-from-middle-class-consumers-with-increasing-disposable-income-300630478.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article