India Furniture Market Report 2019 Featuring Nilkamal, Parin Furniture, Omfurn India, Century Plyboards India, Godrej Interio, Urban Ladder, Pepperfry

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Furniture Market By Industry Type (Organized, Un-Organized), Ordering Method (Online, Offline), Material Type, End Users (Residential/Home, Office, Hospitality), Products (Beds, Wardrobes/Storage, Sofas, Others), By Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India furniture market is multiplying, and it is expected to be more than USD 27 Billion by the end of the year 2023.

India is expected to become a USD 5 Trillion economy by 2025, with an annual growth rate of more than 7%, thus making the furniture market in India a billion-dollar opportunity.

Factors attributing to the growth of India's Furniture Market are growing middle-class population, rising disposable income and the increasing number of urban households. Small unorganized local players mostly dominate the furniture market in India. But from the last decade, the Indian furniture market is witnessing an increase in the contribution from organized players. In recent years with the entry of global furnishing players like IKEA in India, this growing market share of organized player will further intensify.



The Indian furniture industry covers the entire range of activities, from sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution, to sales and after sales. In the Indian perspective, furniture players are actively engaged in each of these activities. These players use various types of raw materials for making furniture; some of the raw materials include wood, bamboo, cane, plywood, metal, adhesive and plastic.



Among all these; wooden furniture contributes a large segment to the furniture made in India. In the crafting of wooden furniture, mostly indigenous wood is preferred. States like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are among the leading suppliers of wood to India's Furniture Market. However, imported wood is also used that India imports from South East Asian Countries, namely Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and some from African countries as well.



The growth of the Indian Furniture Market is also driven by the tourism and hospitality industry and the corporate sector. The increasing number of hotels and business offices further spur the demand for furniture in the country. Some of the popular types of wood used in Indian Furniture Industry are Teak, Sandalwood, Sheesham, Ebony, Walnut, Sal, Red Cedar, and Rosewood. Furniture manufacturers consider several aspects related to customer demand such as the furniture's functionality, look, feel and value while designing furniture.

Un-organized Market is dominating in the India Furniture Market

In this report, we have covered the market by industry type. Two types of the market covered in this report: organized and unorganized. The unorganized market is dominating in the India furniture market however organized market is playing a significant role in this market place.



The online market is growing tremendously in the India Furniture Market



The online market is growing tremendously in the India furniture market due to the advent of Reliance Jio and easy availability of cheap smartphones. Digital boom has created positive impacts on this market place. Offline is still favorable shopping method for most of the consumers India.



Wood is the primary raw material used in the India Furniture Market



In this report, we have shown a complete insight into the India furniture market by raw materials. The covered market by raw materials is; wood, plastic, cane & bamboo, metal, others. Wood is the primary raw material in the India furniture market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Challenges

3.3 Opportunities



4. India Furniture Market & Forecast



5. Market Share - India Furniture Analysis

5.1 By Industry Type

5.2 By Ordering Method

5.3 By Material Type

5.4 By End Users

5.5 By Products



6. Industry Type - India Furniture Market

6.1 Organized

6.2 Un-Organized



7. Ordering Method - India Furniture Market

7.1 Online

7.2 Shops (Brick & Mortars) Offline



8. Material Type - India Furniture Market

8.1 Wood

8.2 Plastic

8.3 Cane & Bamboo

8.4 Metal

8.5 Others



9. End Users - India Furniture Market

9.1 Residential/Home

9.2 Office

9.3 Hospitality



10. Products - India Furniture Market

10.1 Beds

10.2 Wardrobes/Storage

10.3 Sofas

10.4 Others



11. Regional Demand - India Furniture Market

11.1 Western Region

11.2 Southern Region

11.3 Northern Region

11.4 Eastern Region



12. Buying Habits

12.1 Seasonal Demands

12.2 Repeat and New Customers



13. Mergers & Acquisitions



14. Import Regulations



15. Company Analysis

15.1 Nilkamal

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Initiatives

15.2 Parin Furniture

15.3 Omfurn India

15.4 Century Plyboards India

15.5 Godrej Interio

15.6 Urban Ladder

15.7 Pepperfry



