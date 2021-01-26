India Gensets Market Research Report 2020: Market has Witnessed a Slump in Growth Rate During the COVID-19 Pandemic - Demand Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Gensets Market Research Report: By Power Rating, Power Requirement, Application, Engine Capacity, Fuel Type - Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach $3,006.6 million by 2030, from $1,385.6 million in 2019 at a healthy 13.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.



The Indian gensets market has witnessed a slump in its growth rate during the COVID-19 crisis, as a result of the nationwide lockdown implemented to stop the virus from spreading. Subsequently, a large number of manufacturing plants and commercial complexes have shut down, while construction activities have stopped due to laborers heading back home. Even the Indian Railways has suspended its passenger services, which has further led to a reduced demand for gensets.



Historically, the above-15 kVA category has held the largest share in the Indian gensets market, based on power rating. Commercial complexes, residential facilities, restaurants, small industrial units, and telecom towers widely deploy these gensets to meet their auxiliary electricity demands. As the number of residential societies and commercial complexes increases in the country, so will the demand for above-15 kVA gensets.



In the years to come, the commercial category will dominate the Indian gensets market, under segmentation by application. The installation rate of gensets is rising rapidly in restaurants, telecom towers, hospitals, hotels, malls, and various other commercial settings. With the growth of the telecom, healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors, an increasing number of gensets will be installed.



The highest value CAGR in the Indian gensets market, of 14.0%, is predicted to be seen by gensets with an above-400 cc engine capacity. The commercial and industrial sectors, where the electricity requirement is always high, require gensets with a higher engine capacity, for reliable operations. Moreover, if the power load increases suddenly, higher-engine-capacity gensets are able to respond quickly.



The major companies in the Indian gensets market are Ashok Leyland Limited, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Mahindra Powerol Ltd., Greaves Cotton Limited, Perfect Gas Generators, Cummins India Ltd., Kohler Power India Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Copco (India) Ltd., Escorts Ltd., and FG Wilson.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Power Rating

4.1.1.1 Below 6 kVA

4.1.1.2 6 kVA-10 kVA

4.1.1.3 11 kVA-15 kVA

4.1.1.4 Above 15 kVA

4.1.2 By Power Requirement

4.1.2.1 Prime power

4.1.2.2 Backup power

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Commercial

4.1.3.1.1 Retail establishments

4.1.3.1.2 Offices

4.1.3.1.3 Telecom towers

4.1.3.1.4 Hospitals

4.1.3.1.5 Hotels

4.1.3.1.6 Others

4.1.3.2 Industrial

4.1.3.2.1 Manufacturing

4.1.3.2.2 Energy & power

4.1.3.2.3 Others

4.1.3.3 Residential

4.1.4 By Engine Capacity

4.1.4.1 Below 110 cc

4.1.4.2 110 cc-200 cc

4.1.4.3 201 cc-400 cc

4.1.4.4 Above 400 cc

4.1.5 By Fuel Type

4.1.5.1 Diesel

4.1.5.2 Gasoline

4.1.5.3 Gas

4.1.5.4 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Pricing Analysis

4.3.1 Generators

4.3.2 Engines

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Trends

4.4.1.1 Implementation of stringent regulations to curb emissions

4.4.2 Drivers

4.4.2.1 Growth in the manufacturing industry

4.4.2.2 Demand for power for commercial applications and construction projects

4.4.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.4.3 Restraints

4.4.3.1 Detrimental environmental impact and carcinogenic nature of engine exhausts

4.4.3.2 Growing penetration of electricity grids

4.4.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.4.4 Opportunities

4.4.4.1 Adoption of PV-powered hybrid genset systems

4.5 Impact of COVID-19

4.5.1 Global Share by Countries

4.5.1.1 Contribution of Countries in Global Manufacturing Output

4.5.2 Contribution of Countries in Global Export and Import (2019)

4.5.3 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact

4.5.4 Global Scenario

4.5.5 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on GDP and Economic Forecast

4.5.6 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Workforce across Various Sectors

4.5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on India Gensets Market

4.6 Regulatory Analysis



Chapter 5. India Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Power Rating

5.2 By Power Requirement

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Engine Capacity

5.5 By Fuel Type

5.6 By State



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Other Players

6.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

6.3 Unique Selling Points of Generator Manufacturers

6.4 OEM Analysis of Generator and Engine Manufacturers

6.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.5.2 Product Launches

6.5.3 Other Developments



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Product and Service Offerings

7.3 Key Financial Summary

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Ashok Leyland Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited

Mahindra Powerol Ltd.

Cummins India Ltd.

Perfect Gas Generators

Atlas Copco ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Kohler Power India Pvt. Ltd.

FG Wilson

Escorts Ltd.

