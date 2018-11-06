India Hydraulic Cylinder Demand Outlook 2018-2024 & 2025

DUBLIN, Nov 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hydraulics industry in India is to grow at a CAGR of 12-15% in the most optimistic scenario and in some segments the growth could be as high as 25%.

Hydraulic Industry in India is dependent on the growth of Mobile Hydraulic equipment, comprising mainly of off-highway equipment such as Backhoe Loaders, Excavators, Mobile cranes, compaction equipment, wheel loaders, Forklifts, and Agricultural equipment. The industry has witnessed severe demand pressure owing to the shrinkage in demand for mobile equipment used in infrastructure, farm equipment, and industrial equipment.

Although post-2011, the demand for mobile equipment has been falling consistently, a trend reversal of sought began from 2015-16, this owing to strong domestic demand led by increased Government focus on investments in infrastructure projects, thereby leading to higher demand of capital equipment. The proportional increase in the demand of Hydraulic components is anticipated and it will be only fair to say that the industry will witness unprecedented growth in the demand in the immediate short to medium term.

Since, the demand for hydraulic cylinders is primarily driven by the growing demand for hydraulic cylinder based equipment which is used in industries such as manufacturing, construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, and defense. One can anticipate that the recovery in economic activity will bring cheer to the sector and many of the OEMs will have to expand its current manufacturing facility to cater to the growing demand.

The market is developing steadily and it is significantly driven by activities in the infrastructure sector, farm equipment & industrial equipment. Government focus on farm sector will also catapult demand for tractors and this will have a positive influence on the demand for the hydraulic product on the farm equipment segment. High adoption of material handling equipment offers growth opportunity for the market.

At present, material handling equipment such as level luffing cranes, stackers and electronic overhead traveling cranes are extensively used by multiple industries such as Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, Retail and Oil Refineries other than construction and engineering sectors. This stimulates the adoption of material handling equipment and thus helps the growth of the hydraulic cylinders market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Approach & Methodology



3. Market Landscape



4. Market Characteristic

a. Key market stakeholders

b. Organized vs Unorganized

c. Value chain analysis



5. Application Landscape

a. Usage norm

b. End use industry characteristic



6. Market Demand Drivers

a. Growth in GDP

b. Growth in Infrastructure

c. Growth in Industrial Automation

d. Growth in Industrial Automation



7. Competitive Landscape

a. Competitive Landscape

b. Imports vs Domestic



8. Market Size Estimate 2017-18 for Hydraulic Cylinder

a. Market by market segment

i. Mobile

ii. Industrial

iii. Defense

b. Market by type

i. Single Cylinder

ii. Double Acting Cylinder

iii. Single acting and double acting telescopic Cylinders

c. Market by bore dimension

i. 40mm to 300mm

d. Market by working pressure

e. Market by OEMs

f. Market by New vs Replacement

g. Market by Direct Sales vs Channel

h. Market by Region - N, S, E, W

i. Market by Domestic Vs Export Vs Import



9. Market Size Estimate 2017-18 for Hydraulic Components

a. Market by market segment

i Mobile Hydraulics

ii. Industrial Hydraulics

b. Market by type of components

i Valves

ii. Accumulators

iii. Pumps

iv. Hydraulic Hoses

v. Filters

c. Market by OEMs

d. Market by Direct Sales vs Channel

e. Market by Region - N, S, E, W

f. Market by Domestic Vs Export Vs Import



10. Market Growth Drivers



11. Estimate Volume Growth in Sectors Influencing Demand

a. Earthmoving Equipment

b. Material Handling Equipment

c. Agriculture Equipment

d. Industrial Equipment

e. Waste Management

f. Commercial Vehicles

g. Aviation

h. Car Parking System

i. Solar

j. Others



12. Market Projection 2024-25 on Hydraulic Cylinder and Components

a. Market by market segment

i . Mobile Hydraulics

ii. Industrial Hydraulics

b. Market by end user segment

c. Market by OEMs

d. Market by New vs Replacement

e. Market by Direct Sales vs Channel

f. Market by Region - N, S, E, W



13. Market Strategy of Different OEMs

a. Business Overview

b. Business Segmentation

c. Sales & Distribution

