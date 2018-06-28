India Ice Cream Market 2013-2018 by Category, Product Type, Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities to 2023

DUBLIN, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Ice Cream Market By Category (Artisanal, Impulse, Take-Home, Bulk & Others), By Product Type (Cup, Stick, Cone, Brick, Tub & Others), By Distribution Channel (Push-Karts, Grocery Stores & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the ice cream market is projected to witness a CAGR of over 18% by 2023 in India.
Growth is expected to be driven by increasing household disposable income, changing lifestyle patterns and entry of various international ice cream players in the market along with rising availability of branded ice creams with different flavors at affordable prices. Moreover, India being the largest producer of milk, accounts for over 1/5th of the global milk production, thereby offering large volume of raw material for domestic manufacturing of ice creams.
All the above stated factors in addition to growing demand for innovative ice cream flavors are anticipated to positively impact the ice cream market in India during the next five years.
The report discusses the following aspects of ice cream market in India:
- Ice Cream Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Category (Artisanal, Impulse, Take-Home, Bulk & Others), By Product Type (Cup, Stick, Cone, Brick, Tub & Others), By Distribution Channel (Push-Karts, Grocery Stores & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Ice Cream: An Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Preferred Point of Sale
4.3. Frequency of Purchase
4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5. India Ice Cream Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Category (Artisanal, Impulse, Take-Home, Bulk & Others)
5.2.2. By Product Type (Cup, Stick, Cone, Brick, Tub & Others)
5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Push-Karts, Ice Cream Parlors, Supermarket/ Hypermarkets, Grocery Stores & Others)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Category, By Product Type & By Region)
6. India Brick Ice Cream Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Brick Ice Cream Flavor Rankings
6.3. Price Point Analysis
7. India Stick Ice Cream Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Stick Ice Cream Flavor Rankings
7.3. Price Point Analysis
8. India Cone Ice Cream Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Cone Ice Cream Flavor Rankings
8.3. Price Point Analysis
9. India Cup Ice Cream Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Cup Ice Cream Flavor Rankings
9.3. Price Point Analysis
10. India Tub Ice Cream Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Tub Ice Cream Flavor Rankings
10.3. Price Point Analysis
11. India Other Ice Cream Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
12. Import & Export Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. India Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Company Profiles
17.1.1. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul)
17.1.2. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.
17.1.3. Havmor Ice Cream India Ltd.
17.1.4. Vadilal Industries Ltd.
17.1.5. RJ Corp.
17.1.6. Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
17.1.7. Baskin Robbins
17.1.8. Lazza Ice Creams
17.1.9. Prestige Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd.
17.1.10. Keventer Group
18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3t9z8l/india_ice_cream?w=5
