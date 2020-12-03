India In-vitro Fertilization Market to 2026 by Technique, Product, Donor, Infertility, Embryo, End User, & Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India In-vitro Fertilization Market By Technique (ICSI IVF v/s Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF), By Product (IVF Culture Media, ICSI Machine, IVF Incubators, Cryosystem, Others), By Donor, By Infertility, By Embryo, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian In-vitro Fertilization Market is forecast to grow at a formidable rate of around 13% and surpass $1 billion market by FY 2026.



The country's in-vitro fertilization market is driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and rising availability of modern healthcare facilities at affordable prices. This fact is also giving rise to medical tourism thereby propelling the in-vitro fertilization market in the country.



Additionally, changing lifestyle patterns are leading to various diseases such as PCOS and other kinds of reproductive diseases. Furthermore, increasing number of single super specialty hospitals is projected to fuel the market over the next few years. Besides, growing awareness towards male infertility in the country is expected to positively influence the market over the next few years.



The Indian In-vitro Fertilization Market is segmented based on technique, product, donor, infertility, embryo, end-user, and region . Based on technique, the market can be split into ICSI IVF and Non-ICSI/Traditional IVF. The ICSI IVF segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



This can be ascribed to the benefits associated with this technique such as better fertilization and minimization of multi-nucleation since only one sperm and one egg is involved in this technique. Additionally, there is no acrosome reaction taking place in this technique.



Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals and others. The fertility clinics segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing consumer preference for availing treatment at these facilities. Additionally, growing penetration of fertility clinics & centers chains is further expected to fuel the market growth through FY2026.



Major players operating in the Indian In-vitro Fertilization Market include Merck India (Merck KGaA), Origio India Pvt. Ltd. (Cooper Surgical), IMV India Pvt. Ltd (Hamilton Thorne, Ltd.), Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd., Travancore Trade Links (Vitrolife AB), Cook Medical India, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Max Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Fujifilm India Private Limited and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product of Interest Introduction: In-vitro Fertilization



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India In-vitro Fertilization Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights



6. India In-vitro Fertilization Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technique (ICSI IVF v/s Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF)

6.2.2. By Products (IVF Culture Media, ICSI Machine, IVF Incubators, Cryosystem, Others)

6.2.3. By Donor (Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor)

6.2.4. By Infertility (Male v/s Female)

6.2.5. By Embryo (Fresh Embryo v/s Frozen-thawed Embryo)

6.2.6. By End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Others)

6.2.7. By Region (North, South, East, West)

6.2.8. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. India ICSI IVF Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Products

7.2.2. By Donor

7.2.3. By Infertility

7.2.4. By Embryo

7.2.5. By End User



8. India Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Products

8.2.2. By Donor

8.2.3. By Infertility

8.2.4. By Embryo

8.2.5. By End User



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers/Opportunities

9.2. Challenges/Restraints



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

11.1. Matrutva Yojana

11.2. Jiyo Parsi Yojana

11.3. Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill, 2020

11.4. ICMR Guidelines for Sperm/Oocyte Donor



12. List of Top 15 IVF Centers & Fertility Clinics in India



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles (Equipment/Products involved in IVF procedure manufacturer/supplier companies)

14.1.1. Merck India (Merck KGaA)

14.1.2. Origio India Pvt. Ltd. (Cooper Surgical)

14.1.3. IMV India Pvt. Ltd (Hamilton Thorne, Ltd.)

14.1.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.5. Travancore Trade Links (Vitrolife AB)

14.1.6. Cook Medical India

14.1.7. Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.8. Max Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.9. Olympus Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.10. Fujifilm India Private Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjtc76

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



