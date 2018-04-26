India Industrial Gases Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

India's industrial gases market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 11% in 2023 on account of growing demand from metal industry, particularly steel.

Moreover, regular capacity expansions by automobile, refinery and chemical companies coupled with increasing number of new applications of industrial gases is further augmenting demand for industrial gases in the country. Additionally, continuing growth in the country's healthcare sector and booming food & beverages sector is anticipated to augur well for the industrial gases market in India through 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level

5. India Industrial Gases Market Outlook



5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Others)

5.3. India Major BOO Based Air Separation Units

5.4. India Major Customer Owned Air Separation Units

6. India Oxygen Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Metallurgy, Light Engineering Industry, Medical and Others)

6.2.2. By Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, Healthcare, Packaged)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Price Point Analysis

7. India Nitrogen Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application (Pharma, Refinery & Chemical Industry, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Others)

7.2.2. By Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, Cylinder)

7.2.3. By Region

7.2.4. By Company

7.3. Price Point Analysis

8. India Hydrogen Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application (Fuel & Atomic Power Generation, Refinery, Chemical and Petrochemicals, and Others)

8.2.2. By Region

8.3. Price Point Analysis

9. India Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application (Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverages, Welding, Healthcare, Fire Extinguisher, Others)

9.2.2. By Region

9.2.3. By Company

9.3. Price Point Analysis

10. India Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Application (Food & Beverages, Welding, Chemical Processing, Fire Fighting, and Others)

10.2.2. By Region

10.2.3. By Company

11. India Dry Ice Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Application (Food Processing, Healthcare, Industrial Cleaning, and Others)

11.2.2. By Region

12. India Argon Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Application (Welding, Metallurgy, and Others)

12.2.2. By Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, and Packaged)

12.2.3. By Region

12.2.4. By Company

12.3. Price Point Analysis

13. India Acetylene Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast

13.1.1. By Value & Volume

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.2.1. By Application (Welding & Metal Cutting and Chemical)

13.2.2. By Region

14. India Syngas Industrial Gases Market Outlook

14.1. Market Size & Forecast

14.1.1. By Volume

14.2. Market Share & Forecast

14.2.1. By Application (Refinery, Ammonia Synthesis, Chemical, Power & Others)

14.2.2. By Region

15. India Helium Market Outlook

15.1. Market Size & Forecast

15.1.1. By Value & Volume

15.2. Market Share & Forecast

15.2.1. By Application (MRI, Optic Fibers Manufacturing, & Others)

15.2.2. By Mode of Distribution

15.2.3. By Region

15.2.4. By Company

15.3. Price Point Analysis

16. Market Dynamics

17. Market Trends & Developments

18. Value Chain Analysis

19. List of Major Industrial Gas Manufacturers

20. List of Major Industrial Gas Distributors/Dealers

21. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

22. India Economic Profile

23. Competitive Landscape

23.1. Competition Matrix

23.2. Company Profiles

23.2.1. Praxair India Private Limited

23.2.2. Linde India Limited

23.2.3. INOX Air Products

23.2.4. Bhuruka Gases Limited

23.2.5. Air Water (Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited)

23.2.6. Taiyo Nippon Sanso K-Air India Private Limited

23.2.7. Air Liquide India

23.2.8. Bombay Oxygen Corporation

23.2.9. The Southern Gas Ltd.

23.2.10. SICGIL INDIA LIMITED

23.2.11. Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd.

24. Opportunity Analysis for Liquid Nitrogen and Oxygen

24.1. Location Analysis

25. Strategic Recommendations

