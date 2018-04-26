India Industrial Gases Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

The "India Industrial Gases Market By Product, By Application, By Mode of Distribution, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's industrial gases market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 11% in 2023 on account of growing demand from metal industry, particularly steel.

Moreover, regular capacity expansions by automobile, refinery and chemical companies coupled with increasing number of new applications of industrial gases is further augmenting demand for industrial gases in the country. Additionally, continuing growth in the country's healthcare sector and booming food & beverages sector is anticipated to augur well for the industrial gases market in India through 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level

5. India Industrial Gases Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast


5.1.1. By Value


5.2. Market Share & Forecast


5.2.1. By Product (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Others)


5.3. India Major BOO Based Air Separation Units


5.4. India Major Customer Owned Air Separation Units

6. India Oxygen Market Outlook




6.1. Market Size & Forecast


6.1.1. By Value & Volume


6.2. Market Share & Forecast


6.2.1. By Application (Metallurgy, Light Engineering Industry, Medical and Others)


6.2.2. By Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, Healthcare, Packaged)


6.2.3. By Region


6.2.4. By Company


6.3. Price Point Analysis

7. India Nitrogen Market Outlook




7.1. Market Size & Forecast


7.1.1. By Value & Volume


7.2. Market Share & Forecast


7.2.1. By Application (Pharma, Refinery & Chemical Industry, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Others)


7.2.2. By Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, Cylinder)


7.2.3. By Region


7.2.4. By Company


7.3. Price Point Analysis

8. India Hydrogen Market Outlook




8.1. Market Size & Forecast


8.1.1. By Value & Volume


8.2. Market Share & Forecast


8.2.1. By Application (Fuel & Atomic Power Generation, Refinery, Chemical and Petrochemicals, and Others)


8.2.2. By Region


8.3. Price Point Analysis

9. India Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook




9.1. Market Size & Forecast


9.1.1. By Value & Volume


9.2. Market Share & Forecast


9.2.1. By Application (Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverages, Welding, Healthcare, Fire Extinguisher, Others)


9.2.2. By Region


9.2.3. By Company


9.3. Price Point Analysis

10. India Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook




10.1. Market Size & Forecast


10.1.1. By Value & Volume


10.2. Market Share & Forecast


10.2.1. By Application (Food & Beverages, Welding, Chemical Processing, Fire Fighting, and Others)


10.2.2. By Region


10.2.3. By Company

11. India Dry Ice Market Outlook




11.1. Market Size & Forecast


11.1.1. By Value & Volume


11.2. Market Share & Forecast


11.2.1. By Application (Food Processing, Healthcare, Industrial Cleaning, and Others)


11.2.2. By Region

12. India Argon Market Outlook




12.1. Market Size & Forecast


12.1.1. By Value & Volume


12.2. Market Share & Forecast


12.2.1. By Application (Welding, Metallurgy, and Others)


12.2.2. By Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, and Packaged)


12.2.3. By Region


12.2.4. By Company


12.3. Price Point Analysis

13. India Acetylene Market Outlook




13.1. Market Size & Forecast


13.1.1. By Value & Volume


13.2. Market Share & Forecast


13.2.1. By Application (Welding & Metal Cutting and Chemical)


13.2.2. By Region

14. India Syngas Industrial Gases Market Outlook




14.1. Market Size & Forecast


14.1.1. By Volume


14.2. Market Share & Forecast


14.2.1. By Application (Refinery, Ammonia Synthesis, Chemical, Power & Others)


14.2.2. By Region

15. India Helium Market Outlook




15.1. Market Size & Forecast


15.1.1. By Value & Volume


15.2. Market Share & Forecast


15.2.1. By Application (MRI, Optic Fibers Manufacturing, & Others)


15.2.2. By Mode of Distribution


15.2.3. By Region


15.2.4. By Company


15.3. Price Point Analysis

16. Market Dynamics

17. Market Trends & Developments

18. Value Chain Analysis

19. List of Major Industrial Gas Manufacturers

20. List of Major Industrial Gas Distributors/Dealers

21. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

22. India Economic Profile

23. Competitive Landscape


















23.1. Competition Matrix


23.2. Company Profiles


23.2.1. Praxair India Private Limited


23.2.2. Linde India Limited


23.2.3. INOX Air Products


23.2.4. Bhuruka Gases Limited


23.2.5. Air Water (Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited)


23.2.6. Taiyo Nippon Sanso K-Air India Private Limited


23.2.7. Air Liquide India


23.2.8. Bombay Oxygen Corporation


23.2.9. The Southern Gas Ltd.


23.2.10. SICGIL INDIA LIMITED


23.2.11. Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd.

24. Opportunity Analysis for Liquid Nitrogen and Oxygen




24.1. Location Analysis

25. Strategic Recommendations





