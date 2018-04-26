India Industrial Gases Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Industrial Gases Market By Product, By Application, By Mode of Distribution, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's industrial gases market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 11% in 2023 on account of growing demand from metal industry, particularly steel.
Moreover, regular capacity expansions by automobile, refinery and chemical companies coupled with increasing number of new applications of industrial gases is further augmenting demand for industrial gases in the country. Additionally, continuing growth in the country's healthcare sector and booming food & beverages sector is anticipated to augur well for the industrial gases market in India through 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. India Industrial Gases Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Others)
5.3. India Major BOO Based Air Separation Units
5.4. India Major Customer Owned Air Separation Units
6. India Oxygen Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application (Metallurgy, Light Engineering Industry, Medical and Others)
6.2.2. By Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, Healthcare, Packaged)
6.2.3. By Region
6.2.4. By Company
6.3. Price Point Analysis
7. India Nitrogen Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application (Pharma, Refinery & Chemical Industry, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Others)
7.2.2. By Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, Cylinder)
7.2.3. By Region
7.2.4. By Company
7.3. Price Point Analysis
8. India Hydrogen Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application (Fuel & Atomic Power Generation, Refinery, Chemical and Petrochemicals, and Others)
8.2.2. By Region
8.3. Price Point Analysis
9. India Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Application (Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverages, Welding, Healthcare, Fire Extinguisher, Others)
9.2.2. By Region
9.2.3. By Company
9.3. Price Point Analysis
10. India Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Application (Food & Beverages, Welding, Chemical Processing, Fire Fighting, and Others)
10.2.2. By Region
10.2.3. By Company
11. India Dry Ice Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Application (Food Processing, Healthcare, Industrial Cleaning, and Others)
11.2.2. By Region
12. India Argon Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Application (Welding, Metallurgy, and Others)
12.2.2. By Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, and Packaged)
12.2.3. By Region
12.2.4. By Company
12.3. Price Point Analysis
13. India Acetylene Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.1.1. By Value & Volume
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
13.2.1. By Application (Welding & Metal Cutting and Chemical)
13.2.2. By Region
14. India Syngas Industrial Gases Market Outlook
14.1. Market Size & Forecast
14.1.1. By Volume
14.2. Market Share & Forecast
14.2.1. By Application (Refinery, Ammonia Synthesis, Chemical, Power & Others)
14.2.2. By Region
15. India Helium Market Outlook
15.1. Market Size & Forecast
15.1.1. By Value & Volume
15.2. Market Share & Forecast
15.2.1. By Application (MRI, Optic Fibers Manufacturing, & Others)
15.2.2. By Mode of Distribution
15.2.3. By Region
15.2.4. By Company
15.3. Price Point Analysis
16. Market Dynamics
17. Market Trends & Developments
18. Value Chain Analysis
19. List of Major Industrial Gas Manufacturers
20. List of Major Industrial Gas Distributors/Dealers
21. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
22. India Economic Profile
23. Competitive Landscape
23.1. Competition Matrix
23.2. Company Profiles
23.2.1. Praxair India Private Limited
23.2.2. Linde India Limited
23.2.3. INOX Air Products
23.2.4. Bhuruka Gases Limited
23.2.5. Air Water (Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited)
23.2.6. Taiyo Nippon Sanso K-Air India Private Limited
23.2.7. Air Liquide India
23.2.8. Bombay Oxygen Corporation
23.2.9. The Southern Gas Ltd.
23.2.10. SICGIL INDIA LIMITED
23.2.11. Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd.
24. Opportunity Analysis for Liquid Nitrogen and Oxygen
24.1. Location Analysis
25. Strategic Recommendations
