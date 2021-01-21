India Industrial Lubricant Market Report 2020: Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2027 - Market Stood at $1.54 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Grow to $1.91 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Industrial Lubricant Market, by Lubricant Type (Metal Working Fluid, Industrial Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, Gear Oil, and Others), by Application, by Packaging Size, by End Use, by Sales Channel, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2013 - FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Industrial Lubricant Market stood at USD 1.54 billion in FY2019 and is projected to grow to USD 1.91 billion by FY2027, on the back of strong growth in construction & mining sectors across the country.
Industrial lubricants find application in variety of end-user industries therefore, an extensive list of lubricants is available that include hydraulic oil, greases, gear oil, compressor oil, industrial engine oil, metal working fluids and bearing oil. Among these, the hydraulic lubricants and machine lubricants dominate the market in FY2019 due to high demand in industrial and mining applications.
Textile industry generates comprehensive demand for industrials, which are being used to improve the performance of bearings, conveyor chains, rotary couplings of spinning, knitting and weaving machines. Moreover, textile industry is growing at a rapid pace, with new textile manufacturers entering into the market, thereby positively influencing the country's industrial lubricant market in coming years.
Also, there is continuously increasing demand for metal working fluids from industries involved in automotive components manufacturing where different machining operations are performed such as drilling, milling, honing, lapping, grinding etc to manufacture components like cylinder head, cylinder block, cam shaft, crank shaft etc. Additionally, metal working fluids improve life of the machine tools to a great extent, thus, it is anticipated to fuel the demand for industrial lubricants in India during the forecast period.
Based on region, western region accounts for the significant share of the demand of the Industrial Lubricants because West India specifically Gujarat and Maharashtra have higher real estate investments and highest growth in Entrepreneurs' Memorandum (EM) by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Some of the major players operating in the Indian Industrial Lubricant Market are Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Shell India Markets Private Limited, Gulf Petrochem Petroleums Limited, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, Castrol India Limited, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited, Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd, Total Oil India Private Limited, etc.
Years Considered for this Report:
- Historical Years: FY2013 - FY2019
- Base Year: FY2020
- Estimated Year: FY2021
- Forecast Period: FY2021 - FY2027
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5. India Industrial Lubricant Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Lubricant Type (Metal Working Fluid, Industrial Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, Gear Oil, Compressor Oil, Bearing Oil and Others)
5.2.2. By Application (Machining, Hydraulics, Gear, Bearing, Turbine, Air Compressor and Others)
5.2.3. By Packaging Size (Less than and equal to 2 liters, 5 Liters, 10 Liters, 20 Liters, Barrel (200 Liters and above))
5.2.4. By End Use (Power and Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Automotive & Auto Components, Iron & Steel, Chemical, Marine & Shipping, Machine Tools & Machinery and Others)
5.2.5. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributors, and Traders & Retailers)
5.2.6. By Region
5.2.7. By Company (Top 5 Company Shares)
6. India Hydraulic Oil Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Packaging Size
6.2.2. By End Use
6.2.3. By Sales Channel
7. India Metal Working Fluid Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Packaging Size
7.2.2. By End Use
7.2.3. By Sales Channel
8. India Grease Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Packaging Size
8.2.2. By End Use
8.2.3. By Sales Channel
9. India Gear Oil Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Packaging Size
9.2.2. By End Use
9.2.3. By Sales Channel
10. India Industrial Engine Oil Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.1.2. By Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Packaging Size
10.2.2. By End Use
10.2.3. By Sales Channel
11. India Compressor Oil Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.1.2. By Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Packaging Size
11.2.2. By End Use
11.2.3. By Sales Channel
12. India Bearing Oil Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.1.2. By Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Packaging Size
12.2.2. By End Use
12.2.3. By Sales Channel
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
13.3. Impact Analysis
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. India Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Competitive Benchmarking
17.2. Company Profiles
17.2.1. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
17.2.2. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
17.2.3. Castrol India Limited
17.2.4. Hindustan Corporation Limited
17.2.5. Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd
17.2.6. Shell India Market Pvt. Limited
17.2.7. Gulf Petrochem Petroleums Limited
17.2.8. ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Limited
17.2.9. Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited
17.2.10. Total Oil India Pvt. Limited
18. Strategic Recommendations
