India Kitchen Appliances Markets, 2013-2018 & 2025F: Hobs, Blenders, Microwaves, Cooker Hoods, Processors, Toasters, Electric Cookers, Ovens, Electric Kettles, Dishwashers, Coffee Machines

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Share & Analysis by Type (Hobs Freestanding & Built-in, Blenders, Microwaves, Cooker Hoods, Food Processors, Toasters, Electric Cookers, Ovens, Electric Kettles, Dishwashers, Coffee Machines, Others), Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India kitchen appliances market continues to show resilience and recorded double-digit growth during the review period of 2013-18

Large cooking appliances like Built-in Ovens and Built-in Hobs witnessed a CAGR of over 12% in value terms during 2013-18 on the back of growth in the popularity of modular kitchen. Most categories recorded value growth, with growing urbanization and rising number of nuclear families, strongly supported by improved sales infrastructure in the form of specialist stores & e-commerce players.



Freestanding cooker hoods witnessed the highest double-digit volume growth of 13% during 2013-18. The country's kitchen appliances market is gaining from a young population living in metro cities with growing disposable income. With a whopping and ever-growing middle-class population of over 267 million, India presents vast opportunities for a multitude of kitchen appliances and the market is forecast to advance with a single-digit value CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-25.



During the review period of 2013-18, each category like Hobs, Blenders, Microwaves, Cooker Hoods, Food Processors, Toaster, Cookers, Built-in Ovens, Electric Kettles, Dishwashers and Coffee Machines recorded double-digit value growth on the back of factors like more customisation in kitchen appliances coupled with new launches at wide price points targeting different income groups, growing energy and performance efficiency of kitchen appliances and other features like Child Lock, Digital Display, elegant look, easy to clean and automation of such kitchen appliances.



As far as the competitive landscape is concerned, the kitchen appliances market is a fragmented market, wherein different companies lead in different categories. LG continues to remain the market leader in the Microwave segment, while Faber Heatkraft leads in freestanding cooker hoods. Besides, companies have ensured the availability of low-cost kitchen appliances in tier II and tier III cities, which will continue to help the kitchen appliance industry through 2025.



India Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Share & Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of the kitchen appliance market in the country.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market Overview

India Kitchen Appliances Outlook, Market Size by Value & Volume, Market Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Category (Hobs, Blenders, Microwaves, Cooker Hoods, Food Processors, Toaster, Electric Cookers, Built-in Ovens, Electric Kettles, Dishwashers, Coffee Machines & Others), By Company, By Distribution and By Region

India Kitchen Appliances Supply Chain Analysis

India Kitchen Appliances Market Dynamics (Drivers & Challenges)

Kitchen Appliances Market Trends & Developments

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

India Kitchen Appliances Import-Export analysis

India Macro Economic Profile & Analysis

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Analyst View



5. Global Kitchen Appliances Market Overview



6. India Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook

6.1. India Kitchen Appliances Market Size, by Value

6.2. India Kitchen Appliances Market Size, by Volume

6.3. India Kitchen Appliances Market Share and Forecast

6.3.1. By Product Type

6.3.2. By Company, by Value

6.3.3. By Region, by Value

6.3.4. By Distribution Channel, by Value



7. India Freestanding Hobs Market Outlook

7.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

7.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

7.3. India Hobs Market Brand Share

7.4. Pricing Analysis



8. India Blenders Market Outlook



9. India Microwaves Market Outlook



10. India Cooker Hoods Market Outlook



11. India Food Processors Market Outlook



12. India Toasters Market Outlook



13. India Electric Cookers Market Outlook



14. India Built-in Ovens Market Outlook



15. India Electric Kettles Market Outlook



16. India Dishwashers Market Outlook



17. India Coffee Machines & Mills Market Outlook



18. India Built In Hobs Market Outlook



19. India Other Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook

19.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value



20. India Kitchen Appliances Supply Chain Analysis



21. India Kitchen Appliances Market Dynamics

21.1. Drivers

21.2. Challenges



22. India Kitchen Appliances Trends, Opportunities & Developments



23. India Kitchen Appliances Import-Export Analysis



24. India Kitchen Appliances Policy and Regulatory Landscape



25. India Economic Profile

25.1. India Economic Profile

25.2. Economic Analysis



26. Competitive Landscape

26.1. Sunflame Enterprises (P) Ltd.

26.2. TKK Prestige Limited

26.3. Bajaj Industries Ltd

26.4. Preethi Kitchen Appliances (P) Ltd

26.5. LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

26.6. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

26.7. Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd

26.8. Maharaja Appliances Ltd

26.9. Tuareg Marketing Pvt Ltd

26.10. Philips India Limited

26.11. Whirlpool of India Ltd

26.12. Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd

26.13. IFB Industries Ltd

26.14. Panasonic Home Appliances India Co Ltd



27. Strategic Recommendations

