India LED Lighting Market Report 2022-2027: Sales of Smart LED Lighting is Increasing Owing to the Growing Urban Population

In FY 2021, the market was worth INR 228.66 billion. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.58% between FY 2022 and FY 2027, reaching INR 281.57 Bn by FY 2027. As of FY 2021, 367.80 million units of LED lights were sold in the country.

Since LEDs are increasingly employed in traffic signals, general lighting, medical equipment, aircraft headlamps, and automobiles, the LED industry in the nation is growing quickly. In the nation's total market, North India accounts for most sales. The increasing population and accompanying urbanization have contributed to growth in the Indian LED lighting market.

With a growing rate of electricity usage, demand for an environmentally sustainable and cost-effective lighting solution is also gaining momentum. Thus, LED lighting has begun dominating the general lighting market of India tremendously in recent years.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



While supply chain disruptions marked the first few weeks of the lockdown, the LED market was one of the first to return to normalcy. Within the first two weeks of the lockdown, many players with links to essential manufacturing components were able to restart operations, but partially. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to increased awareness about health and hygiene among consumers. To take advantage of the situation, LED manufacturers are innovating new models such as OLEDs.



In the post-pandemic era, smart lighting can be integrated with sensing technology and disinfecting functions to control people's flow and reduce the risk of air infection.

Several sensing technology suppliers have collaborated with software builders to create a platform for space management. Also, as plants and factories usually depend highly on artificial grow lights, the demand for horticulture LED lighting is also increasing.



Market Influencers:



The sale of smart LED lighting is increasing owing to the growing urban population. At present, it has become easy to purchase LED lights, especially for middle-income families, because of the growing awareness. LED lighting technology has advanced so much in recent years that customers can now use them even during power cuts.

Therefore, consumers have become inclined to buy LED lights. Rural consumers have also become interested in buying LED lights because of lesser electricity consumption, and advanced technology.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Market size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027) - By value

4.2. Market size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027) - By volume



Chapter 5: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.1. Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1. Rising health awareness among consumers

5.1.2. Disruptions in global supply chain

5.1.3. Evolving lifestyles

5.1.4. Technological advancements

5.1.5. Post COVID-19 outlook



Chapter 6: Trade analysis

6.1. Trade analysis

6.1.1. Export

Value-wise

Volume-wise

Country-wise

6.1.2. Import

Value-wise

Volume-wise

Country-wise

Chapter 7: Market Trends Analysis

7.1. Market Trend Analysis



Chapter 8: Trade Analysis

8.1. Market drivers

8.2. Market challengers



Chapter 9: Competitive landscape

9.1. Bajaj Electricals Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

9.2. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

9.3. Finolex Industries Limited

9.4. Havells India Limited

8.5. Philips India Limited

9.6. Wipro Lighting

9.7. Goldmedal Electricals Private Limited

9.8. Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Private Limited (Syska)

9.9. Corvi LED Private Limited

9.10. Halonix Technologies Private Limited



Chapter 10: Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqgllp-led?w=5-lighting?w=5

