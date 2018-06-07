India Men's Grooming Market 2018-2023: Market to Grow by Over 10%

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Men's Grooming Market Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian men's grooming market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22.
Overall men's grooming is segmented into men's shaving products market, beard care market, men's skin care market, men's hair care market, men's fragrance market. Further, men's shaving products include razor, shaving cream, gel and foam; men's skin care market includes, bar soap market, body wash & shower gel market, fairness cream market and face wash; men's hair care includes hair oil market, shampoo market, hair gel market, hair serum market and hair styling products market; men's fragrance market include perfume and deodorant.
The Indian men's grooming industry is flourishing due to reasons such as confidence and in order to achieve a competitive edge over other males in career growth rather than to attract females. Men in urban India, with their developing expendable income, familiarity with the most recent patterns, and worries for appearance are spending some serious money on grooming items.
Market Trends & Developments
- Beard in its current cool avatar
- FMCG giants are betting on start ups
- Endorsement of brands by celebrities
- Shift from Unisex Products to Gender Specific Products
