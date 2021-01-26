India Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2020: Market Stood at an Estimated $920 Million in 2020 - 10 Year Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Molecular Diagnostics Market By Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Genetic Testing, Oncology Testing), By Technology (PCR, In-situ Hybridization, Chips and Microarrays, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market stood at an estimated 920 million in FY 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% until FY 2026, predominantly on account of rising cases of fatal and chronic diseases.



Moreover, spread of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create more opportunities, which is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives of raising funds for the country's molecular department is also expected to positively influence the market in the coming years.



However, since the department requires high competence and professional skillset, absence of the same can pose a hurdle. Also, with over 25% of the country's population being below poverty line and the rest of the population is either middle-class or lower middle-class, lack of funds and high cost of molecular diagnostics is also expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market is segmented into application, technology, end-user, and region. Based on application, the market is further fragmented into infectious disease, blood screening, genetic testing and oncology testing, out of which oncology testing segment is expected to dominate the market until FY 2026, followed by the infectious disease segment.



Major players operating in the Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market include Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, Abbott India Limited, Qiagen India Pvt Ltd, bioMerieux India, Becton Dickinson Private Limited, Biocartis, Bio-Techne India Private Limited, Danaher, Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt.Ltd, Cleaver Scientific, etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application (Infectious disease, Blood screening, Genetic testing, Oncology testing)

5.2.2. By Technology (PCR, In-situ hybridization, Chips and microarrays, Mass spectrometry, Sequencing, Others)

5.2.3. By End User (Hospitals, Academic & Reference Laboratories)

5.2.4. By Region (North, East, West, South)

5.2.5. By Company (FY2020)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. India PCR Technology Based Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application

6.2.2. By End User



7. India In-Situ Hybridization Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application

7.2.2. By End User



8. India Chips and microarrays Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By End User



9. India Mass spectrometry Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application

9.2.2. By End User



10. India Sequencing Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.2. By Technology

10.2.3. By End User



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd

15.2.2. Abbott India Limited

15.2.3. Qiagen India Pvt Ltd

15.2.4. bioMerieux India Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.5. Becton Dickinson Private Limited

15.2.6. Biocartis Group

15.2.7. Bio-Techne India Private Limited

15.2.8. Danaher Corporation

15.2.9. Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt.Ltd

15.2.10. Cleaver Scientific



16. Strategic Recommendations



