India Monoclonal Antibodies Markets Report 2021-2026: Leading Companies are Developing Advanced Technologies and Launching New Products

The "India Monoclonal Antibodies Market, By Type (Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human), By Application (Cancer, Cardiac/Cardiovascular, Neurological, Others), By Production, By Biomanufacturing, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

In biochemistry and molecular biology, monoclonal antibodies play an important role as they can detect and purify substances. These are derived from the identical immune cells and can easily bind to a particular antigen.

The invention of new applications in monoclonal antibodies in addition to growing investment in R&D for improving healthcare infrastructure is significantly influencing the growth rate of the monoclonal antibodies in the country. The advancement of genomics research as well as emergence of the technologically advanced genetic platforms has contributed to the growth of monoclonal antibodies market.

The emergence of advanced technology and launch of innovative products in the biotechnology field has led to the growth of monoclonal antibodies. However, less availability of the raw materials used for the manufacturing of drugs is the major challenge in the growth of monoclonal antibodies market.



The India monoclonal antibodies market is segmented based on type, application, production, biomanufacturing, end users, company and region. Based on type, murine segment is expected to dominate the market share in the forecast period. Increase in the number of people suffering from various health disorders is expected to drive the growth of the segment through FY2026.

Based on end user, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market share in the forecast period. Due to increase in geriatric population and improvement in healthcare infrastructure, this segment is expected to dominate the market share in the forecast period.



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of India monoclonal antibodies market from FY2016 to FY2020.

monoclonal antibodies market from FY2016 to FY2020. To estimate and forecast the market size of India monoclonal antibodies market from FY2021 to FY2026 and growth rate until FY2026.

monoclonal antibodies market from FY2021 to FY2026 and growth rate until FY2026. To classify and forecast India monoclonal antibodies market based on type, application, production, biomanufacturing, end users, company and regional distribution.

monoclonal antibodies market based on type, application, production, biomanufacturing, end users, company and regional distribution. To identify dominant region or segment in the India monoclonal antibodies market.

monoclonal antibodies market. To identify drivers and challenges for India monoclonal antibodies market.

monoclonal antibodies market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India monoclonal antibodies market.

monoclonal antibodies market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India monoclonal antibodies market.

monoclonal antibodies market. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India monoclonal antibodies market.

Major players operating in the India monoclonal antibodies market include

Novartis India Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb India Pvt. Ltd.

Roche India Pvt. Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Merck India

Eli Lilly and Company ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Biocon Limited

AstraZeneca India Pvt. Ltd.

Pfizer Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Monoclonal Antibodies Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer/Customer Insight



6. India Monoclonal Antibodies Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human)

6.2.2. By Application (Cancer, Cardiac/Cardiovascular, Neurological, Others)

6.2.3. By Production (In vitro, In vivo)

6.2.4. By Biomanufacturing (Originator, CMO)

6.2.5. By End users (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Others)

6.2.6. By Company

6.2.7. By Region

6.2.7.1. By State (Top 3 States)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. India Murine Antibodies Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application

7.2.2. By Production

7.2.3. By End users



8. India Chimeric Antibodies Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By Production

8.2.3. By End users



9. India Humanized Antibodies Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application

9.2.2. By Production

9.2.3. By End users



10. India Human Antibodies Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.2. By Production

10.2.3. By End users



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges/Restraints



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Import-Export Analysis



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Novartis India Limited

16.2.2. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

16.2.3. Bristol Myers Squibb India Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.4. Roche India Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.5. Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

16.2.6. Merck India

16.2.7. Eli Lilly and Company (India) Private Limited

16.2.8. Biocon Limited

16.2.9. AstraZeneca India Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.10. Pfizer Limited



17. Strategic Recommendations

