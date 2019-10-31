India MRO Market Opportunities Across the Infrastructure Sector, 2015-2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Opportunity in India Across Infrastructure Sector and Outlook Till 2022 (Vol-II)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth trajectory of infrastructure development in India has been quite interesting and much talked about in the international markets. Courtesy government initiatives, the development course which the country has seen w.r.t infrastructure over the last couple of years clearly indicates the existence of a strong market.



Indian railways - the largest transporter in India is not only working developing new railway tracks and stations but shall be face-lifting the existing railway stations too. Over 1000 railway stations have been identified across the nation that shall be modernized under the Adarsh Station Scheme.



Not only this, about 90 stations of the total shall be overhauled into world-class transit hubs. This shall include facilities like CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi, renovation of the station buildings, modular water kiosks, water ATMs, LED lights, lifts, escalators, stainless steel benches, modular catering kiosks etc.



Key Queries Addressed

Examining Current MRO Market Opportunity in India - Track of Business Case in Volume & Value, 2015-2018

- Track of Business Case in Volume & Value, 2015-2018 Industry Practice - Power Transmission & Distribution

Industry Practice - Gas Transmission & Distribution

Industry Practice - Roads & Highways

Industry Practice - Ports & Airports

Industry Practice - Railways & Metro Rails

Industry Practice - Steel Segment

What is the current power transmission & distribution scenario in India ?

? What is the current status of maintenance, repair and overhaul in power transmission & distribution segment?

What shall be the opportunity for MRO players in power T&D till 2022?

What is the current status of gas pipeline infra in India ?

? What is the current status of maintenance, repair and overhaul in gas pipeline segment?

What shall be the opportunity for MRO in city gas distribution pipelines till 2022?

What shall be the region-wise opportunity track for MRO in gas pipeline segment till 2022?

What is the current status of rail infra in India ?

? What is the current scenario of MRO into the Indian railways segment?

What shall be the MRO opportunity into the re- development of 400 railway stations till 2022?

What shall be the region-wise MRO opportunity in OHE till 2022?

What is the current status of metro rail infra in India ?

? What are the capacity expansion plans of metro rail infra in India till 2022?

till 2022? What shall the MRO opportunity in maintaining the metro rail tracks in India till 2022?

till 2022? What shall be the opportunity size of MRO in Indian airports till 2022?

What shall be the opportunity size of MRO in Indian ports till 2022?

What is the current status of steel manufacturing in India ?

? What is the current scenario of MRO in steel manufacturing units in India ?

? What is the opportunity assessment for MRO in steel manufacturing unit till 2022?

What shall be the opportunity track for EPC contractors in the maintenance of roads, railway tracks, metro rail tracks, airports, ports till 2022?

Business Case for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market in India

Indian government encourages investment in MRO. India becomes more aggressive in attracting MRO services, an initiative that is showing promise with Airbus considering building a MRO center in-country. India's current civilian MRO market size is estimated to be around USD 700 million . The market is expected to grow at 8% CAGR for the next 10 years to reach over USD 1.4 billion by 2025

. The market is expected to grow at 8% CAGR for the next 10 years to reach over by 2025 Habibganj to become India's first railway station to be overhauled on the lines of Germany's Heidelberg. The project shall be carried out in two phases of which the part dealing with station redevelopment will cost INR 100 crores

Heidelberg. The project shall be carried out in two phases of which the part dealing with station redevelopment will cost INR As a part of Sagarmala Programme, more than 577 projects worth INR 8.75 Lakh Crores have been identified for implementation, during 2015-2035, across the areas of port modernization & new port development, port connectivity enhancement, port-linked industrialization and coastal community development. As of 31-Mar-2018, a total of 492 projects worth INR 4.25 Lakh Crores were under various stages of implementation, development and completion

The government, through a series of initiatives, is working on policies to attract significant investor interest. A total of 200,000 km national highways are expected to be completed by 2022. An investment to the tune of USD 7 Trillion has been set aside for construction of new roads and highways till 2022

has been set aside for construction of new roads and highways till 2022 India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that within the next few years, the government plans to build new metro lines with a total length of 700 km in 50 cities. The Metro Policy 2017 enables greater private participation, innovative financing, value capital finance and provides more options of financing by the government for creation and maintenance of metro rail infrastructure. This will go a long way in further boosting the growth of Metro rail and shall provide business opportunity to the associated value chain players

A cost of INR 1.07 Lakh has been planned to be invested in the revamping of 600 railway stations in India

Contents and Coverage

Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market for Infra Sector in India

MRO Market Opportunity into Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Segment in India Till 2022

2022 Existing Trends in MRO Market into T&D Power Segment in India - Examining the Market Leaders & Competition

- Examining the Market Leaders & Competition MRO Market Opportunity into Gas Transmission & Distribution Segment (Pipelines) in India Till 2022

2022 Existing Trends in MRO Market into Gas Pipeline Segment in India - Examining the Market Leaders & Competition

- Examining the Market Leaders & Competition MRO Market Opportunity into Roads & Highways Segment in India Till 2022

2022 Existing Trends in MRO Market into Roads & Highway Segment in India - Examining the Market Leaders & Competition

- Examining the Market Leaders & Competition MRO Market Opportunity into Railways Segment in India Till 2022

2022 Existing Trends in MRO Market into Railways Segment in India - Examining the Market Leaders & Competition

- Examining the Market Leaders & Competition MRO Market Opportunity into Metro Rail Segment in India Till 2022

2022 Existing Trends in MRO Market into Metro Rail Segment in India - Examining the Market Leaders & Competition

- Examining the Market Leaders & Competition MRO Market Opportunity into Ports & Airports Segment in India Till 2022

2022 Existing Trends in MRO Market into Ports & Airports Segment in India - Examining the Market Leaders & Competition

- Examining the Market Leaders & Competition MRO Market Opportunity into Steel Manufacturing Segment in India Till 2022

2022 Environmental Regulatory & Policy Changes in India's Steel Manufacturing Segment - Impact Analysis on MRO Market

Existing Trends in MRO Market for Steel Manufacturing Segment in India - Examining the Market Leaders & Competition

- Examining the Market Leaders & Competition Project Database

Unique Selling Points

First-hand sector knowledge and inputs

Primary research inputs from F2F interviews with domain experts

Experts insights and market reviews taken into consideration

Validated data and analysis

Opportunity mapping and market sizing

Germinates from minds that think fresh to evolve pathfinding guide for all stakeholders through quality information and analysis

Free query handling and analyst support for three months from the date of report procurement

Key Highlights

Region wise MRO opportunity assessment into power transmission & distribution (T&D) segment in India till 2022

till 2022 Opportunity track for OEMs in maintenance, repair and overhaul into the power transmission & distribution (T&D) segment in India till 2022

till 2022 Tracking existing trends in MRO market into the T&D power segment - Examining market leaders and competition

Opportunity assessment for MRO in roads and highways till 2022

Opportunity track for EPC contractors and subcontractors in the maintenance and repair of roads and highways till 2022

Railway electrification and region wise MRO opportunity assessment in overhead equipment till 2022

MRO opportunity assessment into Rail locomotives in India till 2022

till 2022 Planned capacity expansions and region wise MRO opportunity assessment in the metro rail segment till 2022

Tracking the MRO opportunity in the Indian airport segment till 2022

Capacity expansion plans for steel manufacturing in India till 2022

till 2022 Plant age wise MRO opportunity assessment for steel plants in India till 2022

till 2022 Opportunity track for emission control equipment providers to steel plants in India till 2022

till 2022 Tracking existing trends in MRO Market for Steel Manufacturing Segment in India - Examining the Market Leaders & Competition

Report Insights

Examining Current MRO Market Opportunity in India - Track of Business Case in Volume & Value, 2015-2018

- Track of Business Case in Volume & Value, 2015-2018 Industry Practice - Power Transmission & Distribution

Industry Practice - Gas Transmission & Distribution

Industry Practice - Roads & Highways

Industry Practice - Ports & Airports

Industry Practice - Railways & Metro Rails

Industry Practice - Steel Segment

Forecasting MRO Market Opportunity in India - Outlook of Business Case in Volume & Value, 2018-2022

- Outlook of Business Case in Volume & Value, 2018-2022 Industry Practice - Power Transmission & Distribution

Industry Practice - Gas Transmission & Distribution

Industry Practice - Roads & Highways

Industry Practice - Ports & Airports

Industry Practice - Railways & Metro Rails

Industry Practice - Steel Segment

Regional Market Opportunity for MRO in India and Outlook - Track of Business Case in Volume & Value, 2015-2018 & 2018-2022

and Outlook - Track of Business Case in Volume & Value, 2015-2018 & 2018-2022 Opportunity in Northern Region States of India for Indicated Industry Practices

Opportunity in Western Region States of India for Indicated Industry Practices

Opportunity in Eastern Region States of India for Indicated Industry Practices

Opportunity in Southern Region States of India for Indicated Industry Practices

Existing Trends in MRO Market in India - Examining the Market Leaders & Competition

- Examining the Market Leaders & Competition Tracking the market capitalization trends for MRO in Power Transmission & Distribution Industry

Tracking the market capitalization trends for MRO in Gas Transmission & Distribution Industry

Tracking the market capitalization trends for MRO in Roads & Highways Industry

Tracking the market capitalization trends for MRO in Ports & Airports Industry

Tracking the market capitalization trends for MRO in Rail & Metro Rail Industry

Tracking the market capitalization trends for MRO in Steel Segment

Projecting Business Case for the Classified Value Chain Players until 2022

Business Case for Independent MRO Service Providers

Business Case for Original Equipment Providers

Business Case for EPC Players

Business Case for MRO Consultants

Covering Database of total 500+ Existing and Upcoming Projects for MRO in India for all the Regions

for all the Regions Industry Practice - Power Transmission & Distribution

Industry Practice - Gas Transmission & Distribution

Industry Practice - Roads & Highways

Industry Practice - Ports & Airports

Industry Practice - Railways & Metro Rails

Industry Practice - Steel Segment

Key Companies Mentioned



L&T ECC

Gammon India

JMC Projects

GMR

Tata Projects

Lanco Infratech

Hindustan Construction Company

Punj Lloyd

JP Associates

IVRCL

Nagarjuna Construction Company

Kalpataru

Sterlite

KEC

Gayatri Projects

Welspun

