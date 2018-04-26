India Oilfield Services Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2027

Oilfield services market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2027 in India

Growth in the market is anticipated on account of growing demand for oil & gas, rising on-site demand and evolving technologies being used in oilfields. West and East regions are expected to witness a faster growth due to the presence of larger oil fields and allocation of new blocks in both offshore and onshore sites. Moreover, rising foreign investments in Indian oil & gas sector and rising adoption of advanced technology is further expected to propel growth in India oilfield services market through 2027.

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of oilfield services market in India

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, oilfield services provider, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Oilfield Services Definition



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Value Chain Analysis



5. Indian Oilfield Services Market Outlook

5.1. Industry Structure

5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1. By Value

5.3. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1. By Application

5.3.2. By Services

5.3.3. By Region

5.3.4. By Company



6. India Onshore Oilfield Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Services

6.2.2. By Region



7. India Offshore Oilfield Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Services

7.2.2. By Region



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. India Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Schlumberger Limited

12.2. Halliburton Oilfield Services India Limited

12.3. Baker Hughes, A GE Company

12.4. Essar Oilfield Services India Limited

12.5. HLS Asia Limited

12.6. Reliance Industries Limited

12.7. Royal Dutch Shell

12.8. Cairn India Limited

12.9. Weatherford International Plc

12.10. Asian Oilfield Services Limited



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fcd72j/india_oilfield?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-oilfield-services-market-competition-forecast--opportunities-2013-2027-300637442.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

