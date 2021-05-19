India Online Food Delivery Markets, 2020-2021 & 2026 with Zomato, Jubilant FoodWorks, Yum!, Bundl Technologies & FoodVista Dominating

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Online Food Delivery Market by Delivery Type (Aggregator, Cloud Kitchen), City, Ordering Platform, Cuisine, Ordering Frequency & Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Online Food Delivery Market will be US$ 21.41 Billion by 2026, from US$ 4.66 Billion in 2020

India Online Food Delivery Industry will grow at a staggering CAGR of 28.94% during 2020-2026.

India online food delivery industry is going through a revolutionary phase. In recent years, this market has shown huge prospects and attracted heavy investments. After the US$ 250 Million new investment Zomato valuation was of US$ 5.4 Billion, up from US$ 3.9 Billion in December last year.

Similarly its rival Swiggy is in advanced stages of talks with SoftBank to invest up to US$ 450 Million into food delivery startup, which will peg its valuation to US$ 5 Billion. This is one of the few industries which are growing with double digit CAGR.



Online food delivery is the system in which customers can order food and receive desired food products at the doorstep. It involves software that allows restaurants to accept and manage orders placed over the internet. Indian customers have the option to choose from a wide variety of cuisine's options of different restaurants while browsing the website sitting at home.

In India, market players are mainly concentrated in the country's urban regions like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. However, vendors are now also targeting smaller cities, as they have strong growth potential.



Online food delivery works on two delivery types i.e. Aggregator & Cloud Kitchen. The Food Aggregators allow consumers to compare and order their meals from different restaurants through a single app. It is more prevalent in India than Cloud kitchens as cloud kitchens are commercial facilities purpose-built to produce food specifically for delivery.

Factors that are propelling India's online delivery market are changing lifestyle and eating habits. Hectic schedule and growing disposable income in India pushes people towards ready-to-eat food at a cheaper rate.

Getting it quickly through one-click has popularized food delivery options, especially in urban areas. Besides, rising digitalization among millennial and increasing proportion of working women in India are also driving the online food delivery trends in India.

Furthermore, COVID- 19 lockdowns have also positively impacted India's online food delivery industry by the full-filling urge of eating outside. As many leading players like Zomato, McDonald's Corporation, and Domino's Pizza Inc. have introduced contactless delivery services.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Threats



5. Consumer Survey Insights

5.1 Place of Residence

5.2 Age Group

5.3 Monthly Income Group

5.4 Do you order food online

5.5 Day of Ordering



6. India Online Food Delivery

6.1 Market

6.2 Users



7. Market Share Analysis

7.1 Delivery Types

7.2 Cities

7.3 Ordering Platforms

7.4 Cuisines

7.5 Meals



8. Delivery Type Market

8.1 Aggregator

8.2 Cloud Kitchen



9. City Market

9.1 Bangalore

9.2 Delhi NCR

9.3 Mumbai

9.4 Hyderabad

9.5 Pune

9.6 Others



10. Ordering Platform Market

10.1 Phone Call

10.2 Restaurant's Website or Mobile App

10.3 Delivery Service Website or Mobile App



11. Cuisines Market

11.1 Chinese

11.2 Continental

11.3 Italian

11.4 North Indian

11.5 South Indian

11.6 Maharashtrian

11.7 Gujrati

11.8 Bengali

11.9 Other



12. Meals Market

12.1 Dinner

12.2 Lunch

12.3 Breakfast

12.4 Others



13. Ordering Frequency

13.1 Frequency by Age

13.2 COVID-19 Impact on Ordering Frequency by Age



14. Mergers & Acquisitions



15. Company Analysis

15.1 Zomato Media Private Limited

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

15.1.3 Revenue

15.2 Jubilant FoodWorks (Dominos)

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

15.2.3 Revenue

15.3 Yum! Brands, Inc. (Pizza Hut and KFC)

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

15.3.3 Revenue

15.4 Bundl Technologies Private Limited (Swiggy)

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

15.4.3 Revenue

15.5 FoodVista India Private Limited (Freshmenu)

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

15.5.3 Revenue

