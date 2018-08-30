India OTT Video Services Market, 2017-2023: Market is Projected to With a CAGR of More than 30%

DUBLIN, Aug 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India OTT Video Services Market By Streaming Type (Live Vs. Video-on-Demand), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India OTT video services market is projected to with a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period

Robust market growth is anticipated on account of rising adoption of smartphones, smart TVs and other handheld smart devices in the country. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud computing, growing internet penetration and rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are anticipated to boost demand for OTT video services in the country over the next five years.

Some of the other factors that are likely to positively influence the market are content localization, expansion of online companies into premium video content market and rising government efforts towards fighting piracy and tackling copyright infringement issues.

India OTT Video Services Market 2017-2023 discusses the following aspects of OTT video services market in India:

OTT Video Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Streaming Type (Live Vs. Video-on-Demand)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in India OTT video services market are





Google India Private Limited

Amazon Seller Services Private Limited

Star India Private Limited

Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited

Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP

Viacom18 Media Private Limited

ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited

Eros International Media Limited

Key Topics Covered:







1. OTT: An Introduction







2. Research Methodology







3. Global OTT Services Market Overview







4. India Media & Entertainment Market Outlook







5. India OTT Video Services Market Outlook







6. Voice of Customer







7. Market Dynamics







8. Market Trends & Developments







9. India OTT Video Services Business Model Analysis







10. India OTT Video Services Value Chain Analysis







11. India Economic Profile







12. Competitive Landscape







13. Strategic Recommendations







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gfqq2h/india_ott_video?w=5









