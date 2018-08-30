India OTT Video Services Market, 2017-2023: Market is Projected to With a CAGR of More than 30%
The "India OTT Video Services Market By Streaming Type (Live Vs. Video-on-Demand), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India OTT video services market is projected to with a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period
Robust market growth is anticipated on account of rising adoption of smartphones, smart TVs and other handheld smart devices in the country. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud computing, growing internet penetration and rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are anticipated to boost demand for OTT video services in the country over the next five years.
Some of the other factors that are likely to positively influence the market are content localization, expansion of online companies into premium video content market and rising government efforts towards fighting piracy and tackling copyright infringement issues.
India OTT Video Services Market 2017-2023 discusses the following aspects of OTT video services market in India:
- OTT Video Services Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Streaming Type (Live Vs. Video-on-Demand)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in India OTT video services market are
- Google India Private Limited
- Amazon Seller Services Private Limited
- Star India Private Limited
- Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited
- Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
- Bharti Airtel Limited
- Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP
- Viacom18 Media Private Limited
- ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited
- Eros International Media Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. OTT: An Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Global OTT Services Market Overview
4. India Media & Entertainment Market Outlook
5. India OTT Video Services Market Outlook
6. Voice of Customer
7. Market Dynamics
8. Market Trends & Developments
9. India OTT Video Services Business Model Analysis
10. India OTT Video Services Value Chain Analysis
11. India Economic Profile
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Strategic Recommendations
