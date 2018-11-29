India Outbound Tourism Market 2010-2018 & 2024 -Thailand, Singapore and United States are the Most Favored Tourist Destinations for Indians
The "India Outbound Tourism Market, Tourists Purpose of Visit, Countries & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indian Outbound Tourism Market is expected to surpass US$ 42 Billion by the end of the year 2024
India is the second largest most populous country in the world with the tag of fastest-growing major economy globally. Due to this economic growth, its people are earning more year on year and their disposable income is also growing. Air connectivity from India to foreign locations has also improved significantly over a period of time. First-time Indian visitors generally prefer to visit Asian countries due to their proximity to India and being less expensive compared to western destinations. In the case of long-haul travel Indians prefer going to United States (US), Australia, Europe, New Zealand etc.
Thailand, Singapore and United States are the most favorite Tourist Destination for Indians
In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of the top 11 destinations for India outbound tourist. We have also studied the number of separate factors that affect Indian outbound tourist to each of 11 destinations. In addition, we have done a detailed analysis of growth drivers.
Number of Indian Business Tourists visited Japan is bigger than Holiday Tourists Number
According to this research analysis, the number of business tourist from India visited Japan is larger than the number of holiday tourist. Indian outbound business tourist to China is also showing positive trend and will continue in forecast period of time. Indian tourists visit Thailand in huge numbers because of its affordability and proximity. Thailand currency (Thai Baht) gaining the benefit of tourism arrival due to a strong position against Dollar and Euro.
The United States is Prime Destination for Higher Spending
The United States is the prime destination for Indian outbound travelers in the world. Around more than 1/3rd, the total worldwide expenditure by Indian tourist is spent in the United States alone. United States is a popular destination for the entire segment like holiday, VFR, Business and Others.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Foreign Tourism Boards Encourage Indian Outbound Travelers with Incentives
- Countries Tourism Board Opening Tourism Offices in India
- Growing Middle Class Population with Higher Disposable Income in India
- Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) & Proliferation of the Internet Promoting Quality Tourism
Challenges
- Indian Travel Agencies Facing Issues
- Rupee Depreciation Hits Outbound Tourism Sector
- Visas & Cuisine
- Destination Brand Awareness
This market research report provides a complete analysis of the top 11 countries of India outbound tourism market. All the country in the report has been studied from 5 view points
- India Outbound Tourists Numbers
- India Outbound Tourists Market (Spending)
- India Outbound Tourists Tourism Types (Business, Holiday/Leisure, VFR & Others)
- India Outbound Tourism Types Market (Business, Holiday/Leisure, VFR & Others)
- Growth Drivers and Challenges Analysis
Top 11 Countries Analysed
- Singapore
- Thailand
- United States
- Hong Kong
- United Kingdom
- Australia
- China
- Canada
- Japan
- South Africa
- South Korea
Tourism Types (Purpose of Visit) - Tourists Numbers & Market for Each Country
- Holiday
- VFR (Visit Friends & Relatives)
- Business
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Findings
2. India Outbound Tourists Numbers & Forecast
3. Tourists Share - India Outbound Tourism (2012 - 2024)
3.1 By Country
3.2 By Tourism Types (Holiday, Business, VFR, Others)
4. India Outbound Tourism Market & Forecast
5. Market Share - India Outbound Tourism (2012 - 2024)
5.1 By Country
5.2 By Tourism Types - (Holiday, Business, VFR, Others)
6. Countries Tourists Share - Tourism Types (2012 - 2024)
6.1 Holiday
6.2 VFR (Visiting Friends & Relatives)
6.3 Business
6.4 Others
7. Countries Market (Spending) Share - Tourism Types
7.1 Holiday
7.2 VFR (Visiting Friends & Relatives)
7.3 Business
7.4 Others
8. Tourism Types - India Outbound Tourists Numbers (2012 - 2024)
8.1 Holiday
8.2 VFR (Visit Friends & Relatives)
8.3 Business
8.4 Other
9. Tourism Types - India Outbound Tourists Market (Spending) (2012 - 2024)
9.1 Holiday
9.2 VFR (Visit Friends & Relatives)
9.3 Business (Meetings Incentive Conferences Exhibitions)
9.4 Other
10. Australia - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2010 - 2024)
11. Canada - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2011 - 2022)
12. Japan - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2010 - 2024)
13. South Korea - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2010 - 2024)
14. China - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2010 - 2024)
15. Singapore - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2010 - 2024)
16. Thailand - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2012 - 2024)
17. United States - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2011 - 2024)
18. Hong Kong - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2011 - 2024)
19. United Kingdom - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2010 - 2024)
20. South Africa - India Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) (2010 - 2024)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rtsk59/india_outbound?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
