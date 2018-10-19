India Packaged Coconut Water Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.4%

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Packaged Coconut Water Market By Type (Natural & Blended), By Sales Type (Grocery/Convenience Stores, Online & Others), By Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles & Others), By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Packaged Coconut Water Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2018-2023, on the back of increasing health concerns among consumers due to hectic and stressful lifestyle.



Surging demand for packaged coconut water can also be attributed to increasing awareness about potential health benefits of drinking coconut water, rising consumer preferences towards natural and healthy drinks over high calorie carbonated drinks, and availability of innovative flavored variants such as lime, mango, litchi, etc.



Moreover, increasing personal disposable income, rising young working-class population base, and growing organized retail and e-commerce industry are some of the other factors expected to propel demand for packaged coconut water in India over the next five years.



India Packaged Coconut Water Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of coconut water market in India:

Coconut Water Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Natural & Blended), By Sales Type (Grocery/Convenience Stores, Online & Others), By Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles & Others), By Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the India packaged coconut water market include



Jain Agro Food Products Private Limited

Dabur India Limited

Pure Tropic

Manpasand Beverages Ltd

Nilgai Foods Private Limited

Habhit Wellness Private Limited

Madhura Agro Process Private Limited

Yogic Foods Pvt Ltd

Agricoles Naturel Foods Pvt Ltd

Nature`s First India Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Packaged Coconut Water: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Voice of Customer



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Overview



6. India Packaged Coconut Water Market Outlook



7. India Natural Packaged Coconut Water Market Outlook



8. India Blended Packaged Coconut Water Market Outlook



9. Supply Chain Analysis



10. Import - Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



SOURCE Research and Markets

