India Packaged Coconut Water Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.4%
The "India Packaged Coconut Water Market By Type (Natural & Blended), By Sales Type (Grocery/Convenience Stores, Online & Others), By Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles & Others), By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India Packaged Coconut Water Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2018-2023, on the back of increasing health concerns among consumers due to hectic and stressful lifestyle.
Surging demand for packaged coconut water can also be attributed to increasing awareness about potential health benefits of drinking coconut water, rising consumer preferences towards natural and healthy drinks over high calorie carbonated drinks, and availability of innovative flavored variants such as lime, mango, litchi, etc.
Moreover, increasing personal disposable income, rising young working-class population base, and growing organized retail and e-commerce industry are some of the other factors expected to propel demand for packaged coconut water in India over the next five years.
India Packaged Coconut Water Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of coconut water market in India:
- Coconut Water Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Natural & Blended), By Sales Type (Grocery/Convenience Stores, Online & Others), By Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles & Others), By Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the India packaged coconut water market include
- Jain Agro Food Products Private Limited
- Dabur India Limited
- Pure Tropic
- Manpasand Beverages Ltd
- Nilgai Foods Private Limited
- Habhit Wellness Private Limited
- Madhura Agro Process Private Limited
- Yogic Foods Pvt Ltd
- Agricoles Naturel Foods Pvt Ltd
- Nature`s First India Private Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Packaged Coconut Water: An Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Voice of Customer
4. Executive Summary
5. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Overview
6. India Packaged Coconut Water Market Outlook
7. India Natural Packaged Coconut Water Market Outlook
8. India Blended Packaged Coconut Water Market Outlook
9. Supply Chain Analysis
10. Import - Export Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
