India Personal Care Appliance Market Outlook to 2023

The India Personal Care Appliances Market has grown with a CAGR of more than 16% in the period from FY 2011-12 to FY 2016-17

This growth is attributed to the factors like people's high emphasis on personal appearance and desire to look good, imitation of celebrities due to rise in social media and increasing availability of these appliances on most of the e-commerce platforms.

The highest contribution in personal care appliances market comes from hair care market around 60% of the overall market. The main players of this market in India are Philips, Panasonic and Havells whose share is more than 40% in the total market of personal care appliances in India; while the lion's share of more than 45% in the market is occupied by other companies like Braun, Conair, Wahl, Veet, Eveready, etc.

The market of personal care appliances is expected to grow up to more than INR 2,500 crores in the forecast period FY 2022-23. But the market is facing a pull-back in the demand due to challenges like traditional ways of personal caring, lack of awareness regarding new products and presence of Chinese and Taiwanese low-priced products. Oral care appliances have a very high ASP which is more than INR 4,000, which makes it quite unaffordable looking at today's scenario in India, where the per capita income is very low.

Market Trends & Developments



Growing E-Commerce

Frequent Travellers fuel the demand for Travel-Size Appliances

Focus on specific target customers to increase presence

Imitation of Celebrities

Increasing Professional Spas and Salons

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. India Personal Care Appliances Market Outlook



4. India Hair care Appliances Market Outlook



5. India Hair Removal Appliances Market Outlook



6. India Oral Care Appliances Market Outlook



7. Product Price Variant Analysis



8. India Economic Snapshot



9. PEST Analysis



10. Trade Dynamics



11. Channel Partner Analysis



12. India Personal Care Appliance Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Bajaj Electricals Limited

Braun GmbH (P&G)

Conair Corporation

Gillette India Limited

Havells India Limited

Nova Marketing Private Limited

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Philips India Limited

Syska Led Lights Private Limited

Tri-Star Products Private Limited (Vega)

Wahl India Grooming Products Pvt. Ltd.

