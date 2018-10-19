India Plant Growth Regulators Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $ 6.8 Million
The "India Plant Growth Regulators Market By Type (Cytokinin, Gibberellins, Auxins & Others), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Ornamentals & Others), By Chemical Formulation (IAA, IBA, GA1, GA4 & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India plant growth regulators market is projected to surpass $ 6.8 million by 2023
Plant growth regulators market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to rising inclination of farmers towards agrochemicals to increase crop protection and provide better crop nutrition. Moreover, increasing adoption of biopesticides and rising preference towards environment friendly plant growth regulators and better agriculture practices are anticipated to further boost demand for plant growth regulators in India.
Additionally, increasing emphasis on sustainable yet effective approaches supporting targeted release of active compounds into the plant species coupled with expanding adoption of integrated crop management practices are anticipated to fuel growth in India plant growth regulators market in the coming years.
India Plant Growth Regulators Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of plant growth regulators market in India:
- Plant Growth Regulators Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Cytokinin, Gibberellins, Auxins & Others), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Ornamentals & Others), By Chemical Formulation (IAA, IBA, GA1, GA4 & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in India plant growth regulators market are
- TATA Chemicals Limited
- Godrej Agrovet Limited
- Bayer Crop Science Limited
- Krishi Rasayan Pvt. Ltd.
- Dhanuka Agritech Limited
- Growtech Agri Science and Research Private Limited
- Sadguru Chemicals & Fertilizers
- Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Pvt. Ltd.
- Aristo Biotech And Life Science Pvt. Ltd.
- Bharat Rasayan Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook
6. India Cytokinin Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook
7. India Gibberellins Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook
8. India Auxin Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook
9. India Ethylene Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Trade Dynamics
14. Supply Chain Analysis
15. Pricing Analysis
16. Channel Partners
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
