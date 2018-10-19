India Plant Growth Regulators Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $ 6.8 Million

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Plant Growth Regulators Market By Type (Cytokinin, Gibberellins, Auxins & Others), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Ornamentals & Others), By Chemical Formulation (IAA, IBA, GA1, GA4 & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India plant growth regulators market is projected to surpass $ 6.8 million by 2023



Plant growth regulators market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to rising inclination of farmers towards agrochemicals to increase crop protection and provide better crop nutrition. Moreover, increasing adoption of biopesticides and rising preference towards environment friendly plant growth regulators and better agriculture practices are anticipated to further boost demand for plant growth regulators in India.



Additionally, increasing emphasis on sustainable yet effective approaches supporting targeted release of active compounds into the plant species coupled with expanding adoption of integrated crop management practices are anticipated to fuel growth in India plant growth regulators market in the coming years.



India Plant Growth Regulators Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of plant growth regulators market in India:

Plant Growth Regulators Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Cytokinin, Gibberellins, Auxins & Others), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Ornamentals & Others), By Chemical Formulation (IAA, IBA, GA1, GA4 & Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in India plant growth regulators market are



TATA Chemicals Limited

Godrej Agrovet Limited

Bayer Crop Science Limited

Krishi Rasayan Pvt. Ltd.

Dhanuka Agritech Limited

Growtech Agri Science and Research Private Limited

Sadguru Chemicals & Fertilizers

Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Aristo Biotech And Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Rasayan Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook



6. India Cytokinin Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook



7. India Gibberellins Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook



8. India Auxin Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook



9. India Ethylene Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Trade Dynamics



14. Supply Chain Analysis



15. Pricing Analysis



16. Channel Partners



17. India Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f5mmt9/india_plant?w=5



