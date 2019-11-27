India Poultry Processing Market Outlook to 2023 - Featuring Venky's India, Suguna Foods, Godrej Tyson Foods, Skylark Foods Private, and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poultry Processing Market in India (2018-2023) with data on Top States by Poultry Population and Growth in Egg Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The poultry processing industry in India is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~12% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a value of INR 107.6 Bn in 2023.

The production of poultry meat has increased to ~3.46 Mn tonnes, growing at a rate of ~6% in FY 2017, as against 3.26 Mn tonnes in FY 2016. The market is operated by well-established players that include Venky's India Limited, Suguna Foods Limited, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, and Skylark Foods Private Limited.



State-wise segment insights:

More than 60% of the total eggs produced in India are from five states: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and West Bengal. The commercial poultry firms contribute 80.8% of the total egg production. As of FY 2017, Andhra Pradesh has the largest poultry population of 161.3 million units.



Poultry broiler segment insights:

Broiler meat production in India has increased at a CAGR of ~7% from FY 2012 to FY 2017. Currently, the per capita consumption of broiler meat in India is extremely low (3.35 kg per person per year), compared to Brazil (45 kg), the United States (43 kg), and China (10.5 Kg).



Key growth drivers of the market:

Government schemes like foreign direct investment (FDI) allowance in the food processing sector and cold chain are supposed to fuel the development of the poultry processing sector in India .

. Poultry associations like the Poultry Federation of India (PFI), the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association (CLMFA), the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), the Indian National Federation of Animal Health (INFAH), and the Broiler Coordination Committee (BCC) guide the farmers regularly and create awareness among the customers. It promotes egg consumption on various occasions, thus improving sales.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Currently, broiler birds are being transported alive between the Indian states, more often under unhygienic conditions. Moreover, many birds get killed because of the lack of dry processing and storage facilities during the transportation process.

Poultry feed contains animal bones, feathers, blood, offal, manure, and other diseased animal parts. These are served in the Indian poultry farms and are considered to be harmful to the animals. It is identified as the primary source of salmonella contamination of the poultry products.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary



2. Socio-economic indicators



3. Introduction

3.1. Poultry processing market definition

3.2. Food processing market definition and structure



4. India poultry processing market

4.1. Market overview

4.2. Market size and growth forecast - value-wise (2016-2023e)

4.3. Market - value chain analysis



5. India poultry processing market segmentation

5.1. Top five states in terms of poultry population (FY 2017)

5.2. Contribution to egg production - percentage split (2017)

Households/backyard poultries

Commercial poultry farms

5.3. Egg production market size and growth forecast - volume-wise (FY 2012- FY 2017)

5.4. Poultry-broiler production market size and growth forecast - volume-wise (FY 2012-FY 2017)



6. Trade analysis

6.1. Export of meat

Value-wise

Country-wise

6.2. Import of meat

Value-wise

Country-wise

7. Key growth drivers of the market



8. Key deterrents to the growth of the market



9. Competitive landscape

9.1. Porter's five forces analysis

9.2. Godrej Agrovet Limited

Corporate information

Business description

Products and services

Key people

Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

Key ratios

Business segments, geographical segments

9.3. Venky's India Limited

9.4. Arambagh Hatcheries Limited

9.5. Baramati Agro Limited

9.6. Hind Agro Industries Limited

9.7. Skylark Foods Private Limited

9.8. Sneha Farms Private Limited

9.9. Srinivasa Farms Private Limited

9.10. Suguna Foods Private Limited



