India Power Industry Report 2022-2027: Focus on Thermal Power, Hydro Power, Nuclear Power, Geothermal Power, and Renewable Energy Sources (RES)

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Sector in India 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the power sector in India includes thermal power, hydro power, nuclear power, geothermal power, and renewable energy sources (RES). RES includes power generated from sources like solar, wind, small hydro, biomass, and urban and industrial waste. India transitioned from being a power-deficit country to one that has surplus.

The power generation sector in India has a diverse fuel mix comprising conventional sources such as coal, oil, and gas, along with environmentally sustainable sources such as solar, wind, and small hydro plants.

Adani Power Limited, CESC Limited, Damodar Valley Corporation, NHPC Limited, and NTPC Limited are the key market players.



Market insights:



The government set electricity generation target of thermal, hydro, nuclear and Bhutan import for the year 2021-22 as 1356 billion unit (BU). i.e., growth of around 9.83% over actual generation of 1234.608 BU for the previous year (2020-21).

Also, power generation in the country from the afore-mentioned six sources in 2020-21 was 1234.60 BU as compared to 1250.78 BU in 2019-20. Thermal power (based on fossil fuel) dominated the power sector in the past few years, followed by hydro power, renewable energy sources, and nuclear power.

The Indian government's ambitious energy target sped up the addition of new capacity over the past decade. As of August 2022, India had an installed capacity of 402.82 GW as compared to 392.02 GW of FY 2021.



Segment insights:



As of April 2022, India's installed renewable energy capacity stood at 158.12 GW, representing 39.43% of the overall installed power capacity. Solar energy is estimated to contribute 55.34 GW, followed by 40.53 GW from wind power, 10.68 GW from biomass, 4.85 GW from small hydropower, and 46.72 GW from hydropower. The renewable energy capacity addition stood at 8.2 GW for the first eight months of FY22 against 3.4 GW for the first eight months of FY21.



COVID-19 impact analysis:



The pandemic and the resultant lockdown in 2021 imposed by the government hampered the power sector. Several industrial and commercial activities were stopped due to the lockdown, leading to a huge fall in the demand for electricity.

During the lockdown, officegoers adopted remote working, increasing residential power demand. Electricity distribution companies also faced financial issues. The lockdown in 2021 also caused disruptions in coal mining, leading to a shortage of raw materials.

In 2020, during the first lockdown the Government of India stopped all trade relations with China, therefore solar PV modules and electricity generation equipment are scarce. Consequently, there was a rapid fall in electricity demand during the lockdown.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Power sector - Generation overview

4.2. Power sector - Demand-supply overview

4.3. Power sector in the country - Installed capacity overview

4.4. Power sector - Demand forecast



Chapter 5: Market segment

5.1. Thermal power

5.1.1. Installed capacity (GW)

5.2. Hydro power

5.2.1. Installed capacity (GW)

5.3. Nuclear power

5.3.1. Installed capacity (GW)

5.4. Renewable power

5.4.1. Installed capacity (GW)



Chapter 6: Impact of COVID-19

6.1. Impact on power grid

6.2. Effect on power generation companies

6.3. Impact on power trading

6.4. Influence on trade

6.5. Changes ahead

6.6. Major Impact Areas

6.7. Delay in implementing government initiatives

6.8. Reduction in coal-based power generation



Chapter 7: Government policies

7.1. Government policies



Chapter 8: Market influencers

8.1. Market drivers

8.2. Market challenges



Chapter 9: Market trends

9.1. Market trends



Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

10.1. Adani Power Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

Note: Similar information covered for the other public

companies

10.2. CESC Limited

10.3. Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)

10.4. NHPC Limited

10.5. NTPC Limited

10.6. SJVN Limited

10.7. Suzlon Energy Limited

10.8. Tata Power Limited

10.9. Websol Energy System Limited

10.10. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)



Chapter 11: Recent Developments

11.1. Recent Developments



Chapter 12: Appendix

12.1. Research methodology

12.2. About the Publisher

12.3. Disclaimer





Companies Mentioned





Adani Power Limited

CESC Limited

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)

NHPC Limited

NTPC Limited

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

SJVN Limited

Suzlon Energy Limited

Tata Power Limited

Websol Energy System Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2m6dv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets