India Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities, 2014-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in India increased at a CAGR of 40.2% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 36.5%, increasing from US$ 38.6 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 133.9 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in India .

. Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee / partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee / partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through the Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 India Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

2.1 Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.2 Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2014 - 2023

2.3 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments

2.4 Benchmarking India Open Loop with Key Global Markets

2.5 Prepaid Card Fraud Statistics



3 India Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023

3.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

3.2 Market Share Analysis by Open Loop Prepaid Card Categories



4 India Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023

4.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

4.2 Market Share Analysis by Closed Loop Prepaid Card Categories



5 India Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

5.1 Prepaid Card Spend Analysis by Age Group

5.2 Prepaid Card Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

5.3 Prepaid Card Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

5.4 Prepaid Card Usage Analysis

5.5 Prepaid Card Analysis by Transaction Size



6 India Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

6.1 Spend Analysis by Retail Segment, Value

6.2 Prepaid Penetration by Retail Categories



7 India Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

7.1 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

7.2 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute



8 India General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

8.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

8.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



9 India Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

9.1 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

9.2 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

9.3 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

9.4 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis

9.5 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

9.6 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

9.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Card Type

9.8 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location



10 India Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



11 India Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



12 India Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

12.1 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

12.2 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute



13 India Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

13.1 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

13.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



14 India Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

14.1 Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

14.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



15 India Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

15.1 Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

15.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



16 India Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

16.1 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

16.2 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



17 India Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

17.1 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

17.2 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

17.3 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



18 India Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

18.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

18.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



19 India Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



20 India Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



21 India Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



22 India Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



Companies Mentioned



Delhi Metro Rail Corp Ltd

ICICI Bank Ltd

Axis Bank Ltd

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

IDBI Bank Ltd

ItzCash

Citigroup Inc

HDFC Bank Ltd

Visa Inc

MasterCard

American Express Co

SBI Cards & Payment

National Highway Authority of India

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

Bangalore Metro Rail

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzun4x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

