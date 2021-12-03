India Railway Privatization Report 2021 with Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Privatization of Indian Railways - Tracking New Avenues of Investment Opportunity for Railways Infrastructure Development, Electrification & Locomotives Till 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India shall gradually surpass China in terms of population and be the most populous country across the world, which shall bring a consistent push to improve upon the current set of infrastructure in the country of which transportation forms a vital part.

With passenger footfalls expected to be 16 Million per day and anticipated to increase by 7% annually and coupled with robust economic push anticipated in the Country, the need to embellish transport infrastructure is quintessential.



Looking at the varying landscape and the vast geography that India caters to and coupled with the fact of being touted as one of the fastest-growing economies, the country needs to embellish the quality and connectivity through railway infrastructure.

Incidentally, India also happens to be the largest operator of the railway network across the globe meaning to improve upon the existing infra the tune of investments shall be massive which shall open a fleet of opportunities for the value chain players. With more than 70% of transportation for both passenger and freight traffic dependent upon railways, it is a prerequisite to enhance the infrastructure, which shall mainly cover three aspects on a broader level namely being civil, mechanical and electrical.



Key Topics Covered:

This Quarter

Key Features

Leading Edge

Numbers to Learn

The Eighty - 20 of Industry - What Matters?

Key Signposts

Deployment Trends

Technology

Price Trends

Industry Activities & Corporate Strategies

Companies Mentioned

Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited

L&T

Tata Projects

NBCC

Ircon International Limited

GMR

Adani Group

JKB Infra

Shapoorji Pallonji

Tata Realty

NIIF

ISquared Capital

Global Infrastructure Fund

Essel Group

Anchorage Capital

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited

Kalpataru Power Transmission

Sterlite Power

KEC International Ltd.

RITES Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkjktg

