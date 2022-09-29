India Rapid IVD Kits Market Outlook 2022-2027: Industry (Ex. Covid-19 Test Market) is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of -32.1%

Sep 29, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Rapid IVD Kits Market Outlook to FY'2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India Rapid IVD Kits industry (ex. Covid-19 test market) is expected to grow at a CAGR of -32.1% over the forecasted period FY'2022-FY'2027F
India Rapid IVD Kits market is growing at a steady rate over the past few years, supported by increase in population in the country along with the awareness and acceptance of using rapid IVD Kit test for disease diagnosis owing to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.
India Rapid IVD Kits market is highly fragmented market with SD Biosensor as the market leader owing to the high sales volume of rapid ivd test kits; followed J. Mitra & Co and Meril Diagnostic as the major local manufacturers in the market. The India Rapid IVD Kits Market also includes other major manufacturers such as Oscar Medicare, Abbott, Mankind Pharma, Angstrom Biotech, Mylab Discovery Solutions and more.
Improvement in healthcare infrastructure is also going to generate demand for such products in India. Going forward, rising demand for antibody tests, common/overlapping symptoms, impact of coronavirus, aging population, technological advances, increase in healthcare access, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of self-testing kits over large number of diseases will drive the growth.
Detailed Analysis on the India Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Market:
The emergence of rapid POC technologies enabled facilities to optimize workflows and decreased labor requirements to process a higher sample load. For instance, due to the large-scale infection and strong transmissibility of COVID-19, high-throughput sequencing tools and automatic lab capacity became key factors of rapid diagnosis.
Detailed Analysis on the India Rapid IVD Kits Market (Excluding Covid-19 Tests):
Emerging technological innovations in healthcare, such as bio-sensors, lab-on-a-chip, wearable devices, and POC diagnostics are increasingly becoming an important part of the healthcare landscape adding tailwinds to the rapid ivd kits market sector.
Factors, such as large outbreaks of bacterial and viral epidemics in India, increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, and rapidly evolving technology, are driving the growth of the molecular diagnostics segment.
India Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Market Segmentation:
- In House Cassettes contributed majority percentage share in terms of total number of Covid-19 RAT tests sold in comparison to Dipstick tests in India.
- Majority of the Covid-19 RAT test kits are domestically manufactured whereas sourcing of raw materials is done via procurement from foreign countries to India.
- Distributor Mediates mode of selling Covid-19 RAT test kits dominated direct sales-mode of selling as majority of end users are hospitals and other institutions.
- Public Health Corporations contributed majority of share in this segment in in comparison to other end users in terms of total number of Covid-19 RAT test kits sold.
- South Indian region dominated the rest in terms of total number of Covid-19 RAT test kits sold.
India Rapid IVD Kits Market Segmentation:
- Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests have dominated the market against Rapid IVD Tests owing to the shift in the focus from centralized testing to point-of-care testing and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Majority of the entities in the India Rapid IVD Kits market are retailers followed by distributers and manufacturers.
India Rapid IVD Kits Market Overview
- Supply Side Ecosystem for India Rapid IVD Kits Market
- Demand Side Ecosystem for India Rapid IVD Kits Market
- Business Cycle and Genesis of India Rapid IVD Kits Market
- Timeline of Major Players in India Rapid IVD Kits Market
- Value Chain Analysis
Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations
- Key Enablers for Market Players to Drive the India IVD Kits Market in Future
- Recommendation for Rapid IVD Kits Manufacturers
- Success Case Study - CoviSelfTM Covid-19 RAT Kit
- Comprehensive Analysis of Rapid IVD Kits Market Infrastructure
Monitory Levers for Manufacturers of India Rapid IVD Kits Market
Regulatory Framework in India Rapid IVD Kits Market
- Regulatory Body for IVD Devices
- Regulatory Process for Existing and New Rapid IVD Kits
- License Process for Manufacturers of IVD Diagnostic Kits
- License Process for Importers of IVD Diagnostic Kits
- License Process for Importers and Manufacturers of New IVD Diagnostic Kits
- Forms For CDSCO Applications for Importers and Manufacturers of Existing and New IVD Diagnostic Kits
Snapshot of Rural Healthcare System in India
- Distribution of Rural Population per CHC, FY'2021
- Distribution of Rural Population per SC, FY'2021
- Distribution of Rural Population per PHC, FY'2021
- State wise Number of SCs, PHCs & CHCs FUNCTIONING in Rural Areas in India, FY'2021
Companies Covered:
Rapid IVD Kits Manufacturers
- SD Biosensor Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.
- Meril Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd.
- Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.
- Oscar Medicare
- Angstorm Biotech
- Ubio Biotechnology Systems
- Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Alpine Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Abbott
- Mankind Pharma
Key Segments Covered
India Rapid IVD Test Kits Market
By Type of Tests
- Rapid IVD Tests (Excluding Covid-19 Tests)
- Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests
By Type of Entity
- Manufactures
- Distributors
- Retailers
India Rapid IVD Test Kits Market on the basis of total number of tests supplied
Time Period Captured in the Report:
- Historical Period: FY'2017-FY'2022
- Forecast Period: FY'2022- FY'2027F
By Type of Tests
- In House Cassettes
- Dipsticks
By Applications
- Parasitology Disease Tests
- Infectious Disease Tests
- Enteric Disease Tests
- Miscellaneous Tests
- Cardiac Markers
- Fertility Markers
By Parasitology Disease Tests
- Malaria Rapid Test
- Dengue Rapid Test
- Chikungunya Rapid Test
- Leishmaniasis (Kala azar) Rapid Test
By Infectious Disease Tests
- HIV Rapid Test
- HCV Rapid Test
- Syphilis Rapid Test
- HBsAg Rapid Test
- RIDT's Test (Influenza a/b)
By Enteric Disease Tests
- Cholera Rapid Test
- Typhoid Rapid Test
- H-Pylori Rapid Test
- ROTA Rapid Test
By Cardiac Marker Tests
- Troponin I Rapid Test
- Myoglobin Rapid Test
By Fertility Marker Tests
- Pregnancy (HCG) Rapid Test
- LH Rapid Test
- FSH Rapid Test
By Procurement
- Domestically Manufactured
- Imported
By Mode of Selling
- Distributor Mediates
- Direct Sales
By Type of End Users
- Public Health Corporations
- Pathology & Clinical Laboratories
- Private Hospitals
- Self-Testing Kits
By Region
- South India
- North India
- East India
- West India
India Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Market on the basis of total number of tests sold
By Type of Tests
- In House Cassettes
- Dipsticks
By Procurement
- Domestically Manufactured
- Imported
By Mode of Selling
- Distributor Mediates
- Direct Sales
By Type of End Users
- Public Health Corporations
- Pathology & Clinical Laboratories
- Private Hospitals
- Self-Testing Kits
By Region
- South India
- North India
- East India
- West India
Key Target Audience
- Rapid IVD Kits Manufacturers
- Rapid IVD Kits Distributors
- Rapid IVD Kits Retailers
- Public Health Corporations
- Pathology & Clinical Laboratories
- Private Hospitals
- Independent Reference Laboratories
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Pathology Laboratories
- Clinical Laboratories
- Healthcare Institutions
- Research Institutes
- Market research and Consulting firms
