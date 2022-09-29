India Rapid IVD Kits Market Outlook 2022-2027: Industry (Ex. Covid-19 Test Market) is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of -32.1%

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Rapid IVD Kits Market Outlook to FY'2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Rapid IVD Kits industry (ex. Covid-19 test market) is expected to grow at a CAGR of -32.1% over the forecasted period FY'2022-FY'2027F

India Rapid IVD Kits market is growing at a steady rate over the past few years, supported by increase in population in the country along with the awareness and acceptance of using rapid IVD Kit test for disease diagnosis owing to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

India Rapid IVD Kits market is highly fragmented market with SD Biosensor as the market leader owing to the high sales volume of rapid ivd test kits; followed J. Mitra & Co and Meril Diagnostic as the major local manufacturers in the market. The India Rapid IVD Kits Market also includes other major manufacturers such as Oscar Medicare, Abbott, Mankind Pharma, Angstrom Biotech, Mylab Discovery Solutions and more.

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure is also going to generate demand for such products in India. Going forward, rising demand for antibody tests, common/overlapping symptoms, impact of coronavirus, aging population, technological advances, increase in healthcare access, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of self-testing kits over large number of diseases will drive the growth.

Detailed Analysis on the India Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Market:

The emergence of rapid POC technologies enabled facilities to optimize workflows and decreased labor requirements to process a higher sample load. For instance, due to the large-scale infection and strong transmissibility of COVID-19, high-throughput sequencing tools and automatic lab capacity became key factors of rapid diagnosis.

Detailed Analysis on the India Rapid IVD Kits Market (Excluding Covid-19 Tests):

Emerging technological innovations in healthcare, such as bio-sensors, lab-on-a-chip, wearable devices, and POC diagnostics are increasingly becoming an important part of the healthcare landscape adding tailwinds to the rapid ivd kits market sector.

Factors, such as large outbreaks of bacterial and viral epidemics in India, increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, and rapidly evolving technology, are driving the growth of the molecular diagnostics segment.

India Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Market Segmentation:

In House Cassettes contributed majority percentage share in terms of total number of Covid-19 RAT tests sold in comparison to Dipstick tests in India .

. Majority of the Covid-19 RAT test kits are domestically manufactured whereas sourcing of raw materials is done via procurement from foreign countries to India .

. Distributor Mediates mode of selling Covid-19 RAT test kits dominated direct sales-mode of selling as majority of end users are hospitals and other institutions.

Public Health Corporations contributed majority of share in this segment in in comparison to other end users in terms of total number of Covid-19 RAT test kits sold.

South Indian region dominated the rest in terms of total number of Covid-19 RAT test kits sold.

India Rapid IVD Kits Market Segmentation:

Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests have dominated the market against Rapid IVD Tests owing to the shift in the focus from centralized testing to point-of-care testing and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic

Majority of the entities in the India Rapid IVD Kits market are retailers followed by distributers and manufacturers.

India Rapid IVD Kits Market Overview

Supply Side Ecosystem for India Rapid IVD Kits Market

Demand Side Ecosystem for India Rapid IVD Kits Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of India Rapid IVD Kits Market

Timeline of Major Players in India Rapid IVD Kits Market

Rapid IVD Kits Market Value Chain Analysis

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

Key Enablers for Market Players to Drive the India IVD Kits Market in Future

Recommendation for Rapid IVD Kits Manufacturers

Success Case Study - CoviSelfTM Covid-19 RAT Kit

Comprehensive Analysis of Rapid IVD Kits Market Infrastructure

Monitory Levers for Manufacturers of India Rapid IVD Kits Market

Regulatory Framework in India Rapid IVD Kits Market

Regulatory Body for IVD Devices

Regulatory Process for Existing and New Rapid IVD Kits

License Process for Manufacturers of IVD Diagnostic Kits

License Process for Importers of IVD Diagnostic Kits

License Process for Importers and Manufacturers of New IVD Diagnostic Kits

Forms For CDSCO Applications for Importers and Manufacturers of Existing and New IVD Diagnostic Kits

Snapshot of Rural Healthcare System in India

Distribution of Rural Population per CHC, FY'2021

Distribution of Rural Population per SC, FY'2021

Distribution of Rural Population per PHC, FY'2021

State wise Number of SCs, PHCs & CHCs FUNCTIONING in Rural Areas in India , FY'2021

Companies Covered:

Rapid IVD Kits Manufacturers

SD Biosensor Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Meril Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd.

Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Oscar Medicare

Angstorm Biotech

Ubio Biotechnology Systems

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Alpine Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd.

Abbott

Mankind Pharma

Key Segments Covered

India Rapid IVD Test Kits Market

By Type of Tests

Rapid IVD Tests (Excluding Covid-19 Tests)

Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests

By Type of Entity

Manufactures

Distributors

Retailers

India Rapid IVD Test Kits Market on the basis of total number of tests supplied

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: FY'2017-FY'2022

Forecast Period: FY'2022- FY'2027F

By Type of Tests

In House Cassettes

Dipsticks

By Applications

Parasitology Disease Tests

Infectious Disease Tests

Enteric Disease Tests

Miscellaneous Tests

Cardiac Markers

Fertility Markers

By Parasitology Disease Tests

Malaria Rapid Test

Dengue Rapid Test

Chikungunya Rapid Test

Leishmaniasis (Kala azar) Rapid Test

By Infectious Disease Tests

HIV Rapid Test

HCV Rapid Test

Syphilis Rapid Test

HBsAg Rapid Test

RIDT's Test (Influenza a/b)

By Enteric Disease Tests

Cholera Rapid Test

Typhoid Rapid Test

H-Pylori Rapid Test

ROTA Rapid Test

By Cardiac Marker Tests

Troponin I Rapid Test

Myoglobin Rapid Test

By Fertility Marker Tests

Pregnancy (HCG) Rapid Test

LH Rapid Test

FSH Rapid Test

By Procurement

Domestically Manufactured

Imported

By Mode of Selling

Distributor Mediates

Direct Sales

By Type of End Users

Public Health Corporations

Pathology & Clinical Laboratories

Private Hospitals

Self-Testing Kits

By Region

South India

North India

East India

West India

India Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Market on the basis of total number of tests sold

By Type of Tests

In House Cassettes

Dipsticks

By Procurement

Domestically Manufactured

Imported

By Mode of Selling

Distributor Mediates

Direct Sales

By Type of End Users

Public Health Corporations

Pathology & Clinical Laboratories

Private Hospitals

Self-Testing Kits

By Region

South India

North India

East India

West India

Key Target Audience

Rapid IVD Kits Manufacturers

Rapid IVD Kits Distributors

Rapid IVD Kits Retailers

Public Health Corporations

Pathology & Clinical Laboratories

Private Hospitals

Independent Reference Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pathology Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Healthcare Institutions

Research Institutes

Market research and Consulting firms

