India Retail Players Portfolios Report 2019: Focus on Food and Grocery, Apparel, Jewellery, Consumer Durables and IT, Pharmacy, Furniture and Furnishing, and Footwear
Oct 16, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Retail Players Portfolios: Key Offerings, Business Model Innovation, & Monetisation 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India Retail Players' Portfolios looks into key consumer engagement, business renovation including consolidation, restructuring, & re-modeling, and monetisation strategies of the top retail players present in India. This latest India Retail Players' Portfolios' research includes retail players across key segments such as food and grocery, apparel, jewellery, consumer durables and IT, pharmacy, furniture and furnishing, and footwear.
The Research also includes detailed company profiles, which covers information on main offerings and key customers, investments, funding, growth trends, revenues, and subscriber data. This research can be helpful to executives looking to explore a large range of retail offerings and their value proposition with future strategies across different segments in the Indian market.
Key Questions Answered
1. Who are the innovative retail players in India?
2. What are the product portfolios of prominent retail players?
3. What are the various strategies adopted by players across different segments?
4. How retail players have evolved across online and offline platforms?
5. Who are the leading players, and what are their unique strategies?
6. Which segments have received the maximum attention of retail players?
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Amazon
1.1 Portfolio Analysis
1.2 Business Model
1.3 Financial snapshot
1.4 Future Strategy
1.5 Project Udaan
2.0 Bharti Retail Ltd.
2.1 Portfolio Analysis
2.2 Business Model
2.3 Financial snapshot
2.4 Future Strategy
3.0 Walmart India
3.1 Portfolio Analysis
3.2 Business Model
3.3 Financial snapshot
3.4 Flipkart
3.5 Future Strategy
4.0 Future Retail Ltd.
4.1 Portfolio Analysis
4.2 Business Model
4.3 Financial snapshot
4.4 Future Strategy
4.4.1 Retail 3.0
5.0 Patanjali Ayurved Limited
5.1 Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Business Model
5.3 Financial snapshot
5.4 Future Strategy
6.0 V2 Retail
6.1 Portfolio Analysis
6.2 Business Model
6.3 Financial snapshot
6.4 Future Strategy
7.0 V Mart
7.1 Portfolio Analysis
7.2 Business Model
7.3 Financial snapshot
7.4 Future Strategy
8.0 Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL)
8.1 Portfolio Analysis
8.2 Business Model
8.3 Financial snapshot
8.4 Future Strategy
9.0 Tristar Retail Ltd.
9.1 Portfolio Analysis
9.2 Business Model
9.3 Financial snapshot
9.4 Future Strategy
10.0 Aditya Birla Retail Limited
10.1 Portfolio Analysis
10.2 Business Model
10.3 Financial snapshot
10.4 Future Strategy
11.0 Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL)
11.1 Portfolio Analysis
11.2 Business Model
11.3 Financial snapshot
11.4 Future Strategy
12.0 Paytm Mall
12.1 Portfolio Analysis
12.2 Business Model
12.3 Financial snapshot
12.4 Future Strategy
13.0 Foodworld
13.1 Portfolio Analysis
13.2 Business Model
13.3 Financial snapshot
13.4 Future Strategy
14.0 H Mart
14.1 Portfolio Analysis
14.2 Business Model
14.3 Financial snapshot
14.4 Future Strategy
15.0 H&M
15.1 Portfolio Analysis
15.2 Business Model
15.3 Financial snapshot
15.4 Future Strategy
16.0 Innovative Placement and Positioning Strategies
16.1 Case Study: Reliance Jio digital coupon
16.2 Xiaomi's Online to Offline Strategy
