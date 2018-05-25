India Room Air Conditioners Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Room Air Conditioners Market in India, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Room Air Conditioners (RAC) Market in India, 2017 provides an outlook of the RAC industry, emerging trends in usage of technology, key regional trends and factors driving the market.
The Indian economy is currently witnessing an upswing due to increased economic activities; rising household incomes and therefore enhanced purchasing power have moved products from the earlier luxury category to being essential today. Climate change has also played its part. Room Air Conditioners, an erstwhile luxury product is now becoming an essential product. Current penetration levels of RACs in India are low when compared to other major South Asian countries.
This scope of growth is enticing major brands to focus on the India market. Inverter ACs with cost saving advantages are likely to grow at the highest CAGR followed by split ACs.
Window ACs, on the other hand are no longer products of high focus with market size falling to 2% by 2022.
This Industry docket offers relevant competitive, regional and product insights and strategic pointers to enable informed decision-making.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Scope & Limitations
2. India Economic Overview
GDP growth
Income Levels
3. Global RAC Market
Global Market Overview
Global Market Penetration by region
Advantage India
4. Indian RAC Market Analysis
RACs Market Overview
Drivers for the Indian RACs Market
RACs Market Segmentation by Type of Demand
RACs Market Segmentation by Variant
RACs Market Segmentation by End User
Challenges for the Indian RACs Market
5. Regional Analysis
6. Competition Assessment
RACs Market Structure
Market Share Analysis
Competition Assessment of Key players
7. Mega Trends and their Impact
8. The Future
Evolution of RACs and Outlook
Trends in the Value Chain
Technology Trends
9. Decision Marker's Spotlight-Advisory
Decision Maker's Spotlight
10. Annexure
Maximize opportunities from existing products and markets; systematically explore new products, markets, including inorganic Opportunities
