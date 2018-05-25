India Room Air Conditioners Market Report 2018

The Room Air Conditioners (RAC) Market in India, 2017 provides an outlook of the RAC industry, emerging trends in usage of technology, key regional trends and factors driving the market.

The Indian economy is currently witnessing an upswing due to increased economic activities; rising household incomes and therefore enhanced purchasing power have moved products from the earlier luxury category to being essential today. Climate change has also played its part. Room Air Conditioners, an erstwhile luxury product is now becoming an essential product. Current penetration levels of RACs in India are low when compared to other major South Asian countries.

This scope of growth is enticing major brands to focus on the India market. Inverter ACs with cost saving advantages are likely to grow at the highest CAGR followed by split ACs.

Window ACs, on the other hand are no longer products of high focus with market size falling to 2% by 2022.

This Industry docket offers relevant competitive, regional and product insights and strategic pointers to enable informed decision-making.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope & Limitations



2. India Economic Overview

GDP growth

Income Levels



3. Global RAC Market

Global Market Overview

Global Market Penetration by region

Advantage India



4. Indian RAC Market Analysis

RACs Market Overview

Drivers for the Indian RACs Market

RACs Market Segmentation by Type of Demand

RACs Market Segmentation by Variant

RACs Market Segmentation by End User

Challenges for the Indian RACs Market



5. Regional Analysis



6. Competition Assessment

RACs Market Structure

Market Share Analysis

Competition Assessment of Key players



7. Mega Trends and their Impact



8. The Future

Evolution of RACs and Outlook

Trends in the Value Chain

Technology Trends



9. Decision Marker's Spotlight-Advisory

Decision Maker's Spotlight



10. Annexure

Maximize opportunities from existing products and markets; systematically explore new products, markets, including inorganic Opportunities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l6c922/india_room_air?w=5





