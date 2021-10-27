India Semiconductor Market Report 2021: Presence of the Number of Design Bases in India and Rise in the Number of Skilled Professionals and Engineers Foster Market Growth - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "India Semiconductor Market, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Semiconductor market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027F.

High internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices are contributing to the semiconductor market growth. The electronics system design manufacturing market is the fastest growing industry in India.

The presence of the number of design bases in India and the rise in the number of skilled professionals and engineers are expected to foster the growth of the semiconductors market. The rise in the disposable income of consumers is increasing their expenditure capacity to afford electronic devices, which in turn is influencing the market growth.

Favorable government policies such as Make in India, Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters Scheme (EMC 2.0), amongst others aims to boost the domestic manufacturing and provide incentives to the manufacturing companies.

This is expected to fuel the semiconductor market growth. The huge demand for semiconductors from end-user industries comprising of industrial machinery, automobiles, telecommunication equipment, office automation, consumer electronics, information technology, among others for computing purposes is expected to accelerate the growth of the semiconductor market in the next five years.



India Semiconductor market is segmented into components, application, type, process, regional distribution, and company. Based on the application, the market can be divided into networking & communication, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, smart grid, gaming & others.

The networking & communication segment is expected to account for major market share in the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027. The surge in the demand for smartphones and devices and the development of the telecommunication industry are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the next five years.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of India Semiconductor market from FY2017 to FY2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of India Semiconductor market from FY2022E to FY2027F and growth rate until FY2027F.

To classify and forecast India Semiconductor market based on components, application, type, process, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the India Semiconductor market.

To identify drivers and challenges for India Semiconductor market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India Semiconductor market.

Semiconductor market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India Semiconductor market.

Semiconductor market. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India Semiconductor market.

The major players operating in the India Semiconductor market are

Broadcom India Pvt. Ltd.

Chiplogic India Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Elxsi

Continental Device India Ltd

MosChip Technologies Limited

NXP Semiconductors

Semiconductor Laboratory

eInfoChips, Inc.

Saankhya Labs Semiconductor Solutions

ASM Technologies

ST Microelectronics India

Infineon Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

Masamb Electronics Systems

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022E

Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F

India Semiconductor Market, By Components

Microprocessors

Sensors

Analog IC

Memory Devices

Optoelectronics

Discrete Power Devices

Others

India Semiconductor Market, By Application

Networking & Communication

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Smart Grid

Gaming

Others

India Semiconductor Market, By Type

Intrinsic Semiconductor

Extrinsic Semiconductor

India Semiconductor Market, By Process

Wafer Production

Wafer Fabrication

Doping

Masking

Etching

Thermal Oxidation

India Semiconductor Market, By Region

North

East

West

South

