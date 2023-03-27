India Semiconductor Rectifier (Single Phase and Three Phase) Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, FY2028 - Increased Application in Automotives & Development of Smart Grid Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Semiconductor Rectifier Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India semiconductor rectifier market is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period, FY2024-FY2028

The market is primarily driven by support from the leading authorities in the form of policies and regulations to modernize the power generation and distribution infrastructure.

Also, the announcement of projects focusing on the development of smart grids and the growing proliferation of smart devices in the country are expected to play a significant role in boosting the growth of the India semiconductor rectifier market over the next five years.



Development of Smart Grid Drives the Market Growth



The smart grid is the modernized version of the traditional grid and is equipped with automation, communication, and IT systems. A smart grid can monitor the power flow from the point of generation to the point of consumption. It can control the power flow and change the load to real-time power generation.

The smart grid offers several advantages over the conventional grid system, such as lowering the transmission and distribution losses and improving the quality of service and reliability of the power supply. It also boasts better asset management, peak load management, and better accessibility to electricity.

The government of India has allocated massive funds for the development of smart grids and announced projects like the Integrated Power Development Scheme, UDAY and NTP, and the National Smart Grid Mission to accelerate the construction of smart grids in the country. A semiconductor rectifier is a crucial electronic component of the smart grid.

The growing construction of the smart grid and the announcement of projects is expected to fuel the growth of the India semiconductor rectifier market over the next five years.



Increased Application in Automotive Industry Supports the High Market Growth



High disposable income and improved living standards enable the middle-class population to invest in the purchase of electric vehicles. With the rise in the sales of automobiles across the country for commercial, residential, and industrial usage, the demand for power electronics is expected to grow at a significant rate.

Market players are actively using advanced semiconductor resisters in automobiles to control the peak and average power of the vehicles.

The automotive market players have started to use semiconductor rectifiers along with electric power steering, central body control, braking system, and seat control which is expected to act as a positive factor for the India semiconductor rectifier market over the next five years.



Growing Electronic Industry Boosts the Market Demand



The government of India is supporting the domestic production of electronic devices by launching schemes like 'Make in India' and 'Make in India 2.0' and encouraging foreign players to establish their plants within the county.

Also, the announcement of schemes like Production- linked incentive scheme (PLI) and the Scheme for promotion of manufacturing of components and semiconductors (SPECS) Electronics manufacturing cluster scheme (EMC2.0) by the leading authorities are expected to propel the manufacturing of semiconductor rectifiers.

The booming electronics industry and the surge in the set-up of manufacturing plants for power electronics are expected to accelerate the growth of the India semiconductor rectifier market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India semiconductor rectifier market.

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

The Toro Company

Voice of Customers

Brand Awareness

Factors Considered while Selecting Supplier

Key Satisfaction Level

Major Challenges Faced

Report Scope:



India Semiconductor Rectifier Market, By Product Type:

Single Phase

Three Phase

India Semiconductor Rectifier Market, By Type:

Low Current Rectifier

Medium Current Rectifier

High Current Rectifier

India Semiconductor Rectifier Market, By Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power & Utility

IT & Telecom

Others

India Semiconductor Rectifier Market, By Region:

North

East

South

West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlvo0l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets