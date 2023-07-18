India Smart Manufacturing(Industry 4.0) Market 2023-2027 - Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.32%

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Jul, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Manufacturing(Industry 4.0) Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart manufacturing is a technology-driven approach that monitors the manufacturing processes and responds in real-time to the fluctuating production environment, supply networks, and customer demand by utilizing information technology and operational technologies.

Market insights:

Indian manufacturing is highly diverse with industries such as automobiles, chemicals, textiles, steel, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. The manufacturing industry has been marked by high-labor costs, a lack of standardization, favorable startup culture, and a strong inflow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the country.

In 2022, the Indian manufacturing output accounted for a share of 3.30% of the global market. The contribution of Asian countries in global manufacturing is projected to increase further acting as a catalyst to technology investments in countries including India. The IoT in the manufacturing market in India was valued at INR 422.57 Bn in FY 2022. It is expected to reach INR 774.90 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a compounded growth rate of 13.32% during FY 2023 - FY 2027. A strong IoT in the manufacturing market will contribute to the adoption of smart manufacturing in India.

Impact of COVID-19:

Social distancing norms, nationwide lockdown imposed by the government-induced travel restrictions, migration of laborers, and supply chain disruptions. With the change in Industry 4.0, automation of conventional manufacturing, and industrial practices, COVID-19 boosted digital manufacturing in India. Increased use of robots, Shopfloor automation, use of sensors and data analytics, adopting IIOT technologies gained traction during the period.

Market drivers:

Ministry of Heavy Industry & Public Enterprises launched 'Smarth Udyog Bharat 4.0' as an Industry 4.0 initiative. The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) inaugurated centers for AI and data science in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to develop emerging disruptive technologies such as AI/ML and leverage the power of data science. These initiatives have influenced the widespread adoption of digitization in the manufacturing industry of the country.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

The capitalization on the opportunities created in the field of smart manufacturing is restrained by the lack of skilled talent in the country. Expectations of the stakeholders and management may sometime create gaps in the implementation of the digital transformation of the factory. Further, the financial burden that comes with the adoption of data-driven software and AI-powered solutions is impeding the penetration of AI in the country's manufacturing industries.

Key market trends:

The Digital twin technology is gaining traction in India, particularly in the manufacturing sector. 5G in manufacturing is also among the few nascent trends in the market. Manufactures in India are using AI, IoT and big data analytics to gain greater visibility and control over supply chain.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. Manufacturing market -An overview
4.2. Indian manufacturing market - An overview
4.2. IoT in manufacturing market in India overview
4.2.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (FY 2021- FY 2027e)
4.3. Smart manufacturing components
4.4. Indian IT industry and smart marketing
4.5. Indian Manufacturers Spending on Industry 4.0 (2021)
4.6. Smart manufacturing market in India - Market adoption by sector

Chapter 5: COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.1. COVID-19 impact analysis

Chapter 6: Government Initiatives
6.1. Government initiatives
6.2. International collaborations

Chapter 7: Market Influencers
7.1. Market drivers
7.2. Market challenges

Chapter 8: Market Trends
8.1. Industry 4.0 software trends
8.2. Industry 4.0 hardware trends
8.3. Industry 4.0 connectivity trends

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
9.1 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

9.2. Abee Research Labs Private Limited
9.3. Entrib Analytics Technology Private Limited
9.4. LivNSense Technologies Private Limited
9.5. Altizon Systems Private Limited
9.6. IBM India Private Limited
9.7. Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited
9.8. Omron Automation Private Limited
9.9. Rockwell Automation
9.10. Universal Robots (India) Private Limited

Chapter 10: Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x96us4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Embedded Finance Industry in Austria Projected to Reach US$5,340.7 Million by 2029, Indicates Market Research Report

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Analysis Report 2023 - 2032: Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells Dominate the Market, Propelled by Electricity Generation Efficiency

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.