India Smart Metering Adaptation & Feeder Segregation Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Anticipated to Gain Momentum for Installation Under SMNP

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Metering Adaptation & Feeder Segregation Market Demand Outlook 2025 in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Post the Union Budget 2021 and announcement of heavy duty roll out of funds planned to pull out discoms from disarray and augment them to attain financial sustainability two areas are of particular focus apart from allied push to RE. These are feeder segregation and adaptation of smart meters so as the revenue flow for the discoms become prudent.



Although, smart metering penetration in India is at very nascent stage, the results are very positive for the utilities who have piloted for it and the market is anticipated to gain momentum for installation under SMNP.

Further, domestic manufacturing shall also pick up courtesy the need of data security which saw the contracts awarded to Chinese firms got cancelled. But a similar approach for feeder segregation may not augur well purely for the fact that it is not required everywhere in the country.



So, the follow-up question naturally becomes as to "what should be the approach of the country" for adapting the feeder segregation model?

Well, the answer lies in giving a deep dive onto the spread of agricultural consumers for each power distribution utilities and what's their share in revenue contribution. Also, the status of input into such feeders in case of agricultural consumers to cover for any surplus from micro/mini grid solar plants shall be interesting to push the business case for feeder segregation in the country.



Key Topics Covered:

Business Case for Smart Metering in India

State's Interoperability Issues with MBC (Metering

Billing & Collection) System

Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP) & Smart Cities Project

Competition Benchmark &

Competitor Profiling for Players in India

Price Benchmark Analysis for Smart - Meters in India

Smart Meter Market Demand by Application - Conventional Meter Replacement by 2025

Smart Meter Market Demand for Industrial & Commercial Conventional Meter Replacement by 2025

Market Demand Estimates by Technology Application

Manufacturing Market for Smart Meter in India

Region-wise Assessment of Feeder Segregation Need for India

Feeder Segregation Market Demand & Outlook by 2025 - Region wise assessment

The extent of Benefits To State's From Feeder Segregation & Meter Reading

Conclusion & Findings

Companies Mentioned

Schneider Electric

Genus Power Infra

HPL Electric Power

Triton Process Automation

Advance Metering Technology Ltd.

Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

ITI Ltd.

Siemens Ltd.

GEESYS Technologies

Satya Electrocom

Trinity Energy System

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission

Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission

Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission

Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission

Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission

Jharkhand Electricity Regulatory Commission

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.

Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited

