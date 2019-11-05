India Specialty Chemicals Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Specialty Chemicals Market, By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Colorant, Paints, Agrochemicals, Flavors & Fragrance, Surfactants, Textile Chemicals, Personal Care, and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Specialty Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The specialty chemicals market in India was estimated to be $ 31.8 billion in 2018.



India is firmly established as a key player in the global chemicals market and ranked as the 6th largest producer of chemicals in the world. The Indian chemical industry is highly diversified. It can broadly be classified into basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, and agrochemicals. Over the years, specialty chemicals have created a niche market for themselves and evolved technically. This has led to their rising adoption and use in different sectors.



Specialty chemicals are chemical products that are sold based on their performance or function, rather than their composition. They can be single-chemical entity or formulations whose composition influences the performance and processing of the customer's product. Specialty chemicals, also known as performance chemicals, are used as ingredients in finished products and to improve manufacturing processes.



The growth of specialty chemicals is driven by both domestic consumption and exports. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials and low labor costs are further fueling the growth of the Indian Specialty Chemicals Market. Moreover, Government initiatives like Make in India and FDI are further anticipated to aid the growth of the market over the coming years.



The major players operating in the Indian Specialty Chemicals Market are SRF, Aarti, Galaxy Surfactants, Solvay, Himadri, Sudarshan Chemicals, Vinati, Atul, Bodal, NOCIL, Meghmani, Navin Fluoro Chemicals, Camlin Fine Sciences, Indofil, Clariant, and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Colorant, Paints, Agrochemicals, Flavors & Fragrance, Surfactants, Textile Chemicals, Personal Care, and Others)

5.2.2. By Region (North, South, East, West)

5.2.3. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. West India Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application



7. North India Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application



8. South India Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application



9. West India Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.3. Financials (As reported)

14.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Leading Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

15.1.1. SRF

15.1.2. Aarti

15.1.3. Galaxy Surfactants

15.1.4. Solvay

15.1.5. Himadri

15.1.6. Sudarshan Chemicals

15.1.7. Vinati

15.1.8. Atul

15.1.9. Bodal

15.1.10. NOCIL



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bzh6z





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

