India Specialty Chemicals Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024
Nov 05, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Specialty Chemicals Market, By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Colorant, Paints, Agrochemicals, Flavors & Fragrance, Surfactants, Textile Chemicals, Personal Care, and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Specialty Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The specialty chemicals market in India was estimated to be $ 31.8 billion in 2018.
India is firmly established as a key player in the global chemicals market and ranked as the 6th largest producer of chemicals in the world. The Indian chemical industry is highly diversified. It can broadly be classified into basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, and agrochemicals. Over the years, specialty chemicals have created a niche market for themselves and evolved technically. This has led to their rising adoption and use in different sectors.
Specialty chemicals are chemical products that are sold based on their performance or function, rather than their composition. They can be single-chemical entity or formulations whose composition influences the performance and processing of the customer's product. Specialty chemicals, also known as performance chemicals, are used as ingredients in finished products and to improve manufacturing processes.
The growth of specialty chemicals is driven by both domestic consumption and exports. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials and low labor costs are further fueling the growth of the Indian Specialty Chemicals Market. Moreover, Government initiatives like Make in India and FDI are further anticipated to aid the growth of the market over the coming years.
The major players operating in the Indian Specialty Chemicals Market are SRF, Aarti, Galaxy Surfactants, Solvay, Himadri, Sudarshan Chemicals, Vinati, Atul, Bodal, NOCIL, Meghmani, Navin Fluoro Chemicals, Camlin Fine Sciences, Indofil, Clariant, and others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Colorant, Paints, Agrochemicals, Flavors & Fragrance, Surfactants, Textile Chemicals, Personal Care, and Others)
5.2.2. By Region (North, South, East, West)
5.2.3. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. West India Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application
7. North India Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application
8. South India Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application
9. West India Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Application
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. India Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.3. Financials (As reported)
14.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
15.1.1. SRF
15.1.2. Aarti
15.1.3. Galaxy Surfactants
15.1.4. Solvay
15.1.5. Himadri
15.1.6. Sudarshan Chemicals
15.1.7. Vinati
15.1.8. Atul
15.1.9. Bodal
15.1.10. NOCIL
16. Strategic Recommendations
