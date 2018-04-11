India Stationery Market (2018-2024) Forecast by Types, Applications, Regions and Competitive Landscape

India Stationery market holds tremendous growth potential as the country has nearly 22-24 crore students studying and requiring notebooks and other stationery materials. Increasing number of schools and offices, improved standard of living as well as shift in focus from inexpensive to premium quality products on account of rapidly burgeoning economy are some of the crucial factors which would drive the demand for stationery products in India over the next six years. Further, government initiatives such as National Policy on Education and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to ensure low cost and quality compulsory education for all would also spur the growth of stationery market in India.



India stationery market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018-24.

In India, major demand for stationery products is generated from education sector due to increasing enrollment of students in schools and higher educational institutions. Further, growing e-commerce industry in the country is also contributing to rising sales of stationery products. Office segment is the second highest consumer of stationery products and is anticipated to register healthy growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for stationery products in the service sector.



Amongst all, paper stationery accounted for the major revenue share in the overall India stationery market. Exercise notebooks, copier paper and premium paper stationery are the key revenue generating segments. Furthermore, exercise notebook segment has captured highest share in paper stationery market. Amongst all the regions, the Northern region accounted for highest revenue share in 2017. Market is expected to surge on account of growing youth population and literacy rate across the country.



The report thoroughly covers the stationery market by type, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 Global Stationery Market Overview

3.1 Global Stationery Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



4 India Stationery Market Overview

4.1 India Stationery Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

4.2 Industry Life Cycle

4.3 Porter's Five Forces

4.4 India Stationery Market Revenue Share, By Types (2017 & 2024F)

4.5 India Stationery Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

4.6 India Stationery Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)



5 India Stationery Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints



6 India Stationery Market Trends



7 India Paper Stationery Market Overview

7.1 India Paper Stationery Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.2 India Paper Stationery Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

7.3 India Copier Paper Market Overview

7.4 India Exercise Notebook Paper Market Overview

7.5 India Premium Paper Market Overview

7.6 India Drawing Paper Market Overview

7.7 India Pastel Sheet Market Overview



8 India Non Paper Stationery Market Overview

8.1 India Non Paper Stationery Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.2 India Non Paper Stationery Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

8.3 India Pen Market Overview

8.4 India Pencil Market Overview

8.5 India Eraser Market Overview

8.6 India Scale Market Overview

8.7 India Sharpener Market Overview

8.8 India Art Stationery Market Overview

8.9 India Casual Backpack Market Overview

8.10 India Pencil Box Market Overview

8.11 India Lunch Box Market Overview

8.12 India Files and Folders Market Overview

8.13 India Adhesive Stationery Market Overview

8.14 India Technical Instrument Market Overview



9 India Stationery Market Overview, By Applications

9.1 India Educational Application Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.2 India Office Application Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.3 India Other Applications Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



10 India Stationery Market Overview, By Regions

10.1 India Northern Region Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

10.2 India Southern Region Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

10.3 India Western Region Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

10.4 India Eastern Region Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

10.5 India Northern Region Market Revenues, By States 2014-2024F

10.6 India Southern Region Market Revenues, By States 2014-2024F

10.7 India Western Region Market Revenues, By States 2014-2024F

10.8 India Eastern Region Market Revenues, By States 2014-2024F



11 India Stationery Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 India Paper Stationery Market Opportunity Assessment, 2024F

11.2 India Non Paper Stationery Market Opportunity Assessment, 2024F



12 India Stationery Market Import & Export Scenario

12.1 India Drawing Paper Imports, 2014-2027

12.2 India Drawing Paper Exports, 2014-2027

12.3 India Pen Imports, 2014-2027

12.4 India Pen Exports, 2014-2027

12.5 India Eraser & Files and Folders Imports, 2014-2027

12.6 India Eraser & Files and Folders Imports, 2014-2027

12.7 India Notebook Imports, 2014-2027

12.8 India Notebook Exports, 2014-2027



13 India Stationery Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 India Copier Market Company Share, 2017

13.2 India Exercise Notebook Market Company Share, 2017

13.3 India Spiral/Wiro Notebook Market Company Share, 2017

13.4 India Executive Notebook Market Company Share, 2017

13.5 India Diary Market Company Share, 2017

13.6 India Drawing Paper Market Company Share, By Company, 2017

13.7 India Pen Market Company Share, 2017

13.8 India Pencil & Scale Market Company Share, 2017

13.9 India Sharpener & Eraser Market Company Share, 2017

13.10 India Art Stationery Market Company Share, 2017

13.11 India Casual Backpack and Adhesive Stationery Market Company Ranking, 2017



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd.

14.2 DOMS Industries Pvt. Ltd.

14.3 BIC CELLO (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd.

14.4 Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

14.5 ITC Ltd.

14.6 Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.

14.7 Flair (India) Pvt. Ltd.

14.8 West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.

14.9 Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

14.10 Navneet Education Ltd.

14.11 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

14.12 JK Paper Ltd.



15 Strategic Recommendations



