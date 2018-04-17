India Teleshopping Market, 2018-2023: A Growing Market Due to Increasing Disposable Income Along with Better Discounts & Offers in Comparison to e-Commerce Websites

the teleshopping market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 13% by 2023 in India, on account of increasing disposable income along with better discounts & offers in comparison to e-commerce websites.

Moreover, expanding television penetration in rural areas and rising number of dedicated channels for teleshopping are further expected to aid the growth of teleshopping market in the country through the forecast period.



India teleshopping market is controlled by these major players:



Naaptol Online Shopping Private Limited

SHOP CJ Network Private Limited

TV18 Home Shopping Network Limited

HBN Network Private Limited

TVC Sky Shop Limited

DEN Snapdeal TV Shop

Ace Teleshop Private Limited

IN Entertainment ( INDIA ) Limited

) Limited Teleone Consumers Product Private Limited

Indiyaa Distribution Network LLP



Key Topics Covered:



1. Teleshopping: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Frequency of Ordering

4.2. Preferred Mode of Payment

4.3. Customers' Spending Pattern

4.4. Brand Awareness

4.5. Preferred Time of Ordering

4.6. Key Sources of Awareness

4.7. Key Factors Influencing Online Purchase of Goods



5. Global Teleshopping Market Overview



6. India Teleshopping Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume (Number of Order)

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Operation Type (Dedicated Channels Vs. Infomercials)

6.2.2. By Category

6.2.3. By Payment Mode (Cash on Delivery, Debit/Credit Card, Mobile Wallet & Net Banking)

6.2.4. By Source of Order (Television Vs. Internet)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company



7. India Dedicated Channel Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Category

7.2.2. By Source of Order (Television Vs. Internet)

7.3. Average Order Size Analysis



8. India Infomercial Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Category

8.2.2. By Source of Order (Television Vs. Internet)

8.3. Average Order Size Analysis



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Business Model Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



