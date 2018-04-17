India Teleshopping Market, 2018-2023: A Growing Market Due to Increasing Disposable Income Along with Better Discounts & Offers in Comparison to e-Commerce Websites

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Teleshopping Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
the teleshopping market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 13% by 2023 in India, on account of increasing disposable income along with better discounts & offers in comparison to e-commerce websites.
Moreover, expanding television penetration in rural areas and rising number of dedicated channels for teleshopping are further expected to aid the growth of teleshopping market in the country through the forecast period.
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of teleshopping market in India
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, teleshopping manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
India teleshopping market is controlled by these major players:
- Naaptol Online Shopping Private Limited
- SHOP CJ Network Private Limited
- TV18 Home Shopping Network Limited
- HBN Network Private Limited
- TVC Sky Shop Limited
- DEN Snapdeal TV Shop
- Ace Teleshop Private Limited
- IN Entertainment (INDIA) Limited
- Teleone Consumers Product Private Limited
- Indiyaa Distribution Network LLP
Key Topics Covered:
1. Teleshopping: An Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Frequency of Ordering
4.2. Preferred Mode of Payment
4.3. Customers' Spending Pattern
4.4. Brand Awareness
4.5. Preferred Time of Ordering
4.6. Key Sources of Awareness
4.7. Key Factors Influencing Online Purchase of Goods
5. Global Teleshopping Market Overview
6. India Teleshopping Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume (Number of Order)
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Operation Type (Dedicated Channels Vs. Infomercials)
6.2.2. By Category
6.2.3. By Payment Mode (Cash on Delivery, Debit/Credit Card, Mobile Wallet & Net Banking)
6.2.4. By Source of Order (Television Vs. Internet)
6.2.5. By Region
6.2.6. By Company
7. India Dedicated Channel Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Category
7.2.2. By Source of Order (Television Vs. Internet)
7.3. Average Order Size Analysis
8. India Infomercial Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Category
8.2.2. By Source of Order (Television Vs. Internet)
8.3. Average Order Size Analysis
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Business Model Analysis
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6ghjfz/india?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-teleshopping-market-2018-2023-a-growing-market-due-to-increasing-disposable-income-along-with-better-discounts--offers-in-comparison-to-e-commerce-websites-300631132.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article