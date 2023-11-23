India Television Markets Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028: OTT Platform Popularity and Increased Demand for Smart Televisions Drives Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Television Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian television market is currently witnessing robust demand and is poised for rapid expansion to 2028

This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing popularity of large-screen televisions and smart TVs equipped with advanced features. Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms in the country is significantly propelling the television market in India, driven by the preference for consuming OTT content on larger screens.



Currently, a plethora of smart TV manufacturers collaborate closely with OTT content providers and device suppliers to integrate relevant built-in functionalities into their products. These include a diverse range of OTT apps available on smart televisions. These features not only enhance the user experience of smart TVs but also transform them into comprehensive offerings that resonate with millennial consumers.

The integration of smart televisions, a majority of which operate on Android or iOS platforms, is also augmented by proprietary operating systems developed by leading technology companies. This integration has facilitated the inclusion of multiple apps on modern smart TVs, rendering them exceedingly adaptable and dynamic.



Escalating Television Ownership Propelling Market Growth



According to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), India boasted approximately 210 million television households in 2021, marking a notable 6.9% increase from 197 million in 2018. Interestingly, rural India outpaced urban areas in terms of television ownership, with urban television households experiencing a 4% rise from 87.8 million in 2018 to 91 million in 2020.

In tandem, rural areas witnessed a 9% surge, reaching 119.2 million TV households in 2020, up from 108.9 million. Moreover, as highlighted in a Mint article, a substantial opportunity awaits television manufacturers, as around 90 million households are yet to acquire a television.



Surging Demand for Smart Televisions Drives Market Expansion



Larger television screens have gained enduring favor among consumers, and the rise in disposable incomes has fueled the demand for Smart Televisions, constituting approximately 18-20% of sales within India's electronics sector. Smart TVs have transitioned from being niche products to mainstream favorites, captivating not only metropolitan areas but also smaller towns and Tier II cities due to their affordability comparable to conventional TVs.

Smart TVs enable internet connectivity and provide access to a plethora of online content. India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) data projects that by 2025, the count of connected smart TVs will range between 40 to 50 million. These screens will host a variety of content, including gaming, social media, short videos, and content tailored for this audience by various media channels.

Surge in OTT Platform Popularity Driving Market Momentum



Consumers' media consumption habits have undergone a transformative shift. Traditionally, viewers adhered to scheduled cable or satellite broadcasts. However, the preference has shifted towards streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, offering greater flexibility and content access.

This trend has been bolstered by the convenience of viewing preferred content on larger screens. Data from the CII-BCG report titled 'Blockbuster Script for a New Decade' highlights that India's paid subscribers to OTT services surged from 14 million in 2018 to 70-80 million by the end of 2021. This drastic growth further cements the television market's high growth trajectory, fueled by the escalating popularity of OTT platforms in India.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for smart televisions

Rising popularity of OTT content

Increasing television ownership

Challenges

Shortage of raw materials

Increasing prices of television

Market Trends & Developments

Increasing popularity of 4K and 8K resolution televisions

and resolution televisions Easy availability through e-commerce platforms

Rising demand of large size televisions

Surge in demand for live streaming

Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

Sample Size Determination

Respondent Demographics

By Gender

By Age

By Occupation

Brand Awareness

Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

Sources of Information

Impact of COVID-19 on India Television Market

Impact Assessment Model

Key Segments Impacted

Key Regions Impacted

Key Mode of Purchase Impacted

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India television market.

Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd.

LG Electronics India Private Limited

Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

Oneplus Technology India Private Limited

Sony India Private Limited

Hisense India Private Limited

TCL-India Holdings Private Limited

Intex Technologies ( India ) Limited

) Limited Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Limited

Haier Appliances India Private Limited

Report Scope



India Television Market, by Screen Size:

50''-59''

40''-49''

39'' and Below

Above 59''

India Television Market, by Display Type:

LED

OLED

Others (LED, OLED, Others (LCD, QLED, etc.))

India Television Market, by Distribution Channel:

Multi Branded Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others (Institutional Sales, Exclusive Stores, etc.)

India Television Market, by Region:

North

South

East

West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42x5g2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets