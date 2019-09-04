India Thermal Imaging Systems Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025 - Surging Industrial Sector & Opportunities in Cooled Thermal Imaging System Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Thermal Imaging Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Technology, by Form Factor, by Applications, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India thermal imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2025

At present, India thermal imaging market is dominated by the defense vertical, however, the industrial vertical is also expected to capture lion's share of the market in the future. Further, uncooled hand-held thermal imaging devices accounted for the majority of the market demand, however, on the other hand, cooling technology is expected to dominate the India thermal imaging market forecast revenues over the coming years.

Government initiatives such as "Make in India" has resulted in rising production of several defense and industrial equipment in the country over the last few years. In addition, growing partnerships and surging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Defense vertical have propelled the demand for thermal imaging systems in India.



Moreover, India is also registering rapid adoption of next-generation technologies in both industrial and commercial markets. Thermal imaging is an emerging technology in the Indian market is witnessing potential deployments in various areas including surveillance, security, firefighting, and non-destructive testing & measurement.



Amongst all the applications, surveillance application acquired the largest market share owing to deployment of thermal imaging devices and systems for border security, air & ground-based surveillance and military application. Over the next six years, industrial and commercial verticals are forecast to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period attributed to increasing consumer awareness for testing and detection applications.



The report thoroughly covers the market by technology, form factor, applications, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical Data of India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

India Thermal Imaging Market Size & India Thermal Imaging Market Forecast of Revenues, Until 2025

Historical Data of India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, by Technology, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, by Technology, until 2025

Historical Data of India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, by Vertical, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, by Vertical, until 2025

Historical Data of India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, by Applications, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, by Applications, until 2025

Historical Data of India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, by Regions, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Thermal Imaging System Market Revenues, by Regions, until 2025

Historical Data of India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, by Form Factor, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, by Form Factor, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:



By Technology:

Cooled

Uncooled

By Form Factor:

Handheld

Fixed Mount

Rotary



Non-Rotary

By Applications:

Security and Surveillance

Testing and Detection

Firefighting

Others

By Verticals:

Defense/ Military

Industrial

Commercial

By Regions:

Eastern

Western

Northern

Southern

Company Profiles



Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Bharat Electronics Limited

Elbit Systems of India Private Limited

FLIR Systems

Fluke Technologies Private Limited

MKU Holdings Private Limited

Seek Thermal Inc.

TAK Technologies Private Limited

Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Testo India Private Limited

TONBO Imaging India Private Limited

