India UAV Drones Market Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Rapid Technological Advancements and Growing Need for Advanced Security Systems

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India UAV Drones Market, By Type (Fixed Wing, High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle, By Payload, By Equipment, By Component, By Application, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian UAV Drones Market is expected to reach USD1,810 million by FY2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.61%, owing to the rapid technological advancements and growing need for advanced security systems.

With increasing Drone penetration in the defense systems of India, the need for border security concerns and healthcare requirements is creating numerous growth opportunities for the UAV Drones market in India. The end-users are progressively receiving diverse type of Drones, for example, Fixed Wing, HALE, MALE, UCAV to confirm their identity along with increasing initiatives of The Government of India in broadly utilizing Drones in different activities like defense, entertainment, industrial, agriculture and commercial uses which in turn is straightforwardly pushing the demand for the market over the coming years.



UAV Drones market can be segmented based on the type, end-user, component, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into Fixed Wing HALE MALE and UCAV. MALE type is expected to lead the market owing to its increasing demand from the Defense and Industrial sectors, followed by Fixed Wing devices.

MALE has enhanced capturing images, recording videos, delivering objects, etc., making it dominant in the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for Drones from various entertainment, end-use industries, residential complex, the healthcare sector is predicted to drive the demand for UAV Drones during the forecast period.



Some of the players in the Indian UAV Drones Market include Idea forge Technology Pvt Limited, Asteria Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Detect Technologies Pvt Ltd, Aarav Unmanned Systems Pvt Ltd, Edal Systems and others.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on expansion and collaborations to increase their share in the market.



Key Target Audience:

Drones technology solution providers

Digital and physical security providing bodies and companies

End-users of UAV Drones market such as Defense, Entertainment, commercial, entertainment, agriculture, and others (photography, videography, blogging etc.)

Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances associated with UAV Drones based technology platforms and start-ups

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Research & development organizations and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Impact of COVID-19 on India UAV Drones Market



5. Global UAV Drones Market Overview



6. India UAV Drones Market Landscape



7. India UAV Drones Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Fixed Wing, HALE, MALE, UCAV)

7.2.2. By End Use Sector (Defence, Agriculture, Entertainment, Industrial, Commercial and Others)

7.2.3. By Region (South, West, North, East)

7.2.4. By Component (Hardware, Software, Accessories)

7.2.4.1. 7.2.5 By Equipment (Sensors, Camera)

7.2.5. By Payload (0-25kg, 25-100kg, 100-500kg and 500 kg and above)

7.2.6. By Company

7.2.7. Product Market Map



8. India Fixed Wing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End Use Sector

8.2.2. By Region (North, South, West, East)

8.2.3. By Payload (0-25kg, 25-100kg, 100-500kg and 500 kg and above)



9. India MALE Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End Use Sector

9.2.2. By Region (North, South, West, East)

9.2.3. By Payload (0-25kg, 25-100kg, 100-500kg and 500 kg and above)



10. India HALE Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End Use Sector

10.2.2. By Region (North, South, West, East)

10.2.3. By Payload (0-25kg, 25-100kg, 100-500kg and 500 kg and above)



11. India UCAV Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By End Use Sector

11.2.2. By Region (North, South, West, East)

11.2.3. By Payload (0-25kg, 25-100kg, 100-500kg and 500 kg and above)



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Increased Demand in Indian Defence Systems

13.2. Drones in India Healthcare Systems



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Ideaforge Technology Private Limited

16.2. Asteria Aerospace Pvt Ltd.

16.3. Detect Technologies Pvt Ltd.

16.4. Aarav Unmanned Systems Pvt Ltd.

16.5. Edall Systems and Services Private Ltd.

16.6. Johnnette Technologies Pvt Ltd

16.7. Kadet defence Systems

16.8. Rchobbytech Solutions Private Limited

16.9. Shenzhen DJI Innovation Technology Co. Ltd

16.10. Aerialair Aerospace Company Limited



17. Strategic Recommendations



