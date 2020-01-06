India Unified Communications (UC) Applications and Services Market Study, CY 2018 - Subscription-based Flexible Pricing Plans and Declining Prices are Expected to Become the Norm

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Unified Communications (UC) Applications and Services Market, CY 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the UC applications and services market in India in 2018. With the aim of providing a comprehensive understanding of the market (current and future), a well-tested step-by-step research methodology has been followed, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research.



The research service provides definitions, market drivers and restraints, revenue forecast, and market split by applications and services. Market share analysis is also discussed, along with Mega Trends that affect the market. In addition, the author has identified Growth Opportunities that will play a key role in vendor success.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current state of the Indian UC applications and services market?

What are the drivers and restraints for growth?

What are the current market size and future forecasts?

What are the horizontal and the vertical splits and trends associated with these?

What will the market look like in 2023?

What does the future hold for UC in India ?

Global businesses, both large and small, are in the process of rapid transformation; they want to become tech-savvy as they have realized the importance of having technology-backed processes at the workplace. One area that organizations are looking to enhance in their existing IT infrastructure is business communication.

Communication continues to be a critical link that bridges different functions and departments within an organization and also ensures improved interaction with external stakeholders such as suppliers, dealers, distributors, and resellers. With rising competition among businesses, communication is emerging as a game-changer for companies and enables them to have greater visibility in terms of information.



With advancements in technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and Big Data and analytics, communication processes are becoming simpler and more sophisticated. The simplification of processes involved in communication and collaboration is increasing uptake of unified communication (UC) solutions.

With the introduction of cloud-based UC solutions, many small businesses are finding it easier to afford advanced technologies. The high level of adaptability, improved interoperability, and better pricing plans are driving an increasing number of businesses that have been using traditional telephony solutions to advanced UC tools.



In the Indian context, the trend of video-based communication and collaboration is expected to rise. Many organizations are adopting a video-first approach and are implementing video conferencing for day-to-day meetings and to conduct Webinars and employee training. Sectors such as healthcare, education, and government are likely to increase their uptake of UC solutions, especially video conferencing services.

With growing competition, businesses are under pressure to acquire, retain, and nourish their customer base. To do this, they must invest in advanced contact centre solutions that will not only help to offer better customer service but also provide business intelligence, thereby placing them one step ahead of their competitors.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview - Definitions

Market Overview - UC Segmentation

Market Overview - Definitions of UC Applications

Market Overview - Definitions of UC Services

Market Overview - Research Objectives

Market Overview - Key Notes and Assumptions

Market Overview - UC Application and Service Stack Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Trends - Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Market Trends - Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total UC Applications and Services Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total UC Applications and Services Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. UC Applications Segment

Segment Overview - UC Applications

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue by Vertical

Percent Revenue by Horizontal

6. UC Services Segment

Segment Overview - UC Services

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue by Vertical

Percent Revenue by Horizontal

7. Market Share Analysis

UC Applications Segment - Overall Share and Recent Developments

UC Applications Segment - Market Share Analysis by Sub-segment

UC Applications Segment - Competitive Environment

UC Services Segment - Overall Share and Recent Developments

UC Services Segment - Market Share Analysis by Sub-segment

UC Services Segment - Competitive Environment

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing Customer Focus of Businesses

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanding Workforce and Demand for Greater Co-ordination

Growth Opportunity 3 - Technology Partnerships and Penetration

Strategic Imperatives for Unified Communication Vendors and Providers

9. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends - Industry Verticals that Impact UC Adoption in India

Mega Trends - UC Market in India : Past Versus Present Versus Future

: Past Versus Present Versus Future Mega Trends' Impact on the Market

UC Applications Segment - Key Success Factors, Past Versus Present Versus Future

UC Services Segment - Key Success Factors, Past Versus Present Versus Future

UC - Making In-roads into Other Non-traditional Verticals

UC Solutions - Helping Address the Challenges Faced by IT Departments to Support Work from Anywhere for Employees

Business Expectation of a 360 Degree UC Platform

UC - Key Developments

Artificial Intelligence and Unified Communication Set to Converge

Factors Taken Into Consideration While Choosing a UC Vendor

10. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

Recommendations

Market Engineering Measurements

11. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Additional Sources of Information on the UC Applications and Services Market in India

Learn More - Next Steps

Partial List of Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppst5

