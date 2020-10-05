India Wealth Management Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Wealth Management Market by Advisory Mode (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory & Hybrid), by Business Function (Financial Advice Management, Portfolio, & Others), by Deployment Mode, by Enterprise Size, by End-User Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Wealth Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period.

This can be majorly attributed to the growing adoption of innovative tools by the individuals to manage their finances. Moreover, rising high net worth individuals (HNWIs) population is further aiding the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing Internet penetration coupled with growing number of social media users, the demand for wealth management has intensified in India.

The other factors like very large and young mass affluent segment, increase in the wealth of global Indians and rising share of the organized market players such as independent wealth advisors and small brokers/agents as financial advisors are further fuelling growth in the market. However, due to stringent regulatory issues along with the resistance to accept the technology might act as a major impediment to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Based on advisory mode, the Indian Wealth Management Market is categorized into human advisory, robo advisory and hybrid. Among them, robo advisory mode is projected to witness high traction in the upcoming years as this mode is efficient, cost-effective, and secured.

Furthermore, technological advancements such as machine learning and cognitive computing are further adding to the efficiency and improving the data-driven insights of the robo advisory mode and on the same hand reducing the operating costs for financial advisors. In terms of deployment, the market has been bifurcated into cloud and on-premise.

The cloud deployment mode dominated the market until 2018 and is expected to remain the most preferred method of deploying wealth management tools throughout the forecast period as well which can be attributed to the benefits it offers such as reduced operating costs. Financial advisory firms based in the country, are anticipated to prefer wealth managing solutions deployed on the cloud. Additionally, the cloud-based deployment is advantageous in many other ways such as it provides an easy access to data coupled with flexible payment options, and this is witnessed to spur the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The market players in the Indian Wealth Management Market are FIS Global Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Fiserv India Pvt Ltd, Broadridge Financial Solution India Pvt. Ltd, Temenos India Pvt Ltd, SEI Technology Services India Private Limited, Finacrest Wealth, Finantix, Karvy Corporate and BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Wealth Management Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. India Wealth Management Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Advisory Mode (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory and Hybrid)

6.2.2. By Business Function (Financial Advice Management, Portfolio, Accounting & Trading Management, Performance Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Reporting and Others)

6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud)

6.2.4. By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises Vs Small & Medium Enterprises)

6.2.5. By End-User Industry (Investment Management Firms, Trading and Exchange Firms, Accounting Firm, HNWI, Pension & Sovereign Wealth Funds, Insurance Companies and Others)

6.2.6. By Region

6.2.7. By Company



7. India Investment Management Firms Wealth Management Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Advisory Mode

7.2.2. By Region

7.2.3. By Company



8. India Trading & Exchange Firm Wealth Management Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Advisory Mode

8.2.2. By Region

8.2.3. By Company



9. India Accounting Firm Wealth Management Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Advisory Mode

9.2.2. By Region

9.2.3. By Company



10. India Insurance Companies Wealth Management Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Advisory Mode

10.2.2. By Region

10.2.3. By Company



11. India Pension & Sovereign Wealth Funds Wealth Management Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Advisory Mode

11.2.2. By Region

11.2.3. By Company



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. FIS Global Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.2. Fiserv India Pvt Ltd

16.2.3. Broadridge Financial Solution India Pvt. Ltd

16.2.4. Temenos India Pvt Ltd

16.2.5. SEI Technology Services India Private Limited

16.2.6. Finacrest Wealth

16.2.7. Finantix

16.2.8. Karvy Corporate

16.2.9. BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited



17. Strategic Recommendations



