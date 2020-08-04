India Wind Power Industry Outlook to 2025: Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Wind Power Market Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Even as the wind power generation technology is now relatively advanced, the industry is reaching a stage of maturity in the key markets, with some other markets still evolving.

In 2019, around 60.4 GW of new wind power capacity was added globally, making it the second-largest year in history and close to the largest year in 2015 (63.8 GW), bringing global cumulative wind power capacity up to 651 GW. The massive wind turbine installation was primarily the result of a strong year in both China and the US: the world's two largest markets ahead of the expiry of Feed-in Tariffs (FiT) for onshore in the first country and the PTC (extended until the end of 2020 in Dec 2019) in the second.



This report provides comprehensive market analysis on the historical development and targets, the current state of wind power installation scenario, and its outlook. The insights in the research report: market data, policies and regulations, project data, company profiles, and competitive landscape analysis - have been derived primarily from our proprietary databases, and offerings.



The report discusses the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the wind power market, economic trends, and investment and financing scenario in India. It gives insights into the market dynamics and the challenges of wind power development in the country. It also comprises significant market development trends and highlights how the socio-economic, environmental, and political factors affect the nation's wind market.



Besides, the report looks into the current state and assesses the potential for the future growth of onshore and offshore wind power development.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Key Projects

3.6 Government Policies and Regulations



4. Market Outlook

4.1 Annual Wind Power Installed Capacity, 2001-2025, in GW

4.2 Cumulative Wind Power Installed Capacity Forecast, 2001-2025, in GW



5. Business Activity Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 PESTLE Analysis



6. Market Segmentation & Analysis

6.1 By Location

6.1.1 Onshore

6.1.2 Offshore



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

7.2 M&A, JV, and Agreements

7.3 Strategies of Key Players



8. Key Company Profiles



9. Conclusions and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE)

GE Renewable Energy (General Electric Company)

Suzlon

Inox

Senvion

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Envision Group

Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5zpv0

