India Women Innerwear Market Analysis & Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Women Innerwear Market - Analysis By Product Type, By Price, By Distribution Channel (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Women Innerwear Market was valued at USD 2,900.97 Million in the year 2018



Women Innerwear Market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rise in disposable income, increase in grooming awareness, rising number of women participation in sports and physical activities, increased changing preferences, deep expertise in design of the innerwear.



India Women Innerwear Market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of western culture, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace and social media impact. The market condition of women innerwear market in India has been improving gradually with easy availability of innerwear products in vast number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, Multi brand Outlets, Exclusive Business Outlets, online platforms, etc. coupled with rising consumer base.



Scope of the Report



India Women Innerwear Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Women Innerwear Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Upper Innerwear, Bottom Innerwear, Others

Analysis By Price - Super Premium, Premium, Mid-market, Economy, Low/Basic Segment

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Model

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis - Arvind Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), Rupa and Company Limited, Bodycare Creations Limited, Zivame.



India Women Innerwear Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Increased changing preferences

Rise in e-commerce

Increased Women participation in Fitness and Sports and other physical activities

Market Restraints

Lack of affordability of branded product in developing nations.

High cost of brand building

Market Trends

Rising demand for quality and comfort

Technical advancements in lingerie manufacturing

Company Profiles



Arvind Ltd.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL)

Rupa and Company Limited

Bodycare Creations Limited

Zivame

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inygyd





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

