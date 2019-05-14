Indian Agricultural Tractor Market Set for Steady Growth

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Agricultural Tractor Market - 2019-2023 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEMs Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agriculture sector in India has traditionally been one of the largest employment generators employing almost 45% of the population and contributing to almost 15% of the GDP; a situation unlike most developed and emerging economies where these numbers are around 3%-5% and 1% to 3% (GDP contribution) respectively. The situation is further compounded by the fact that farmland sizes held by the farmers have been reducing, thereby, impacting the efficiency, overall productivity & farm output significantly with significant scope for efficient farming practices and mechanization based on custom-built solutions for the Indian market.



Tractor sales in India touched the peak of 600,000 units in FY2017-18 with a favorable overall environment with the industry still optimistic and anticipating tractor sales to reach the 8 lakh units level for FY2018-19 and reach the golden figure of 1 million units by the early to middle of next decade with industry sales projected to grow at an expected, steady rate of 6%-7% CAGR. This is given the fact that India has around 6 lakh villages and the sales of 6 lakh tractors for FY2017-18 means a penetration rate of mere 1 tractor per village which is bound to go up significantly over the medium term. Furthermore, India is forecasted to be the fastest growing economy in the world in 2019 and 2020 leveraging lower international crude oil prices and a continued, strong domestic economic growth momentum, as per IMF in its World Outlook report published in January 2019, with the GDP growth pegged at around 7.5%. However, geopolitical tensions & macroeconomic uncertainty marked by the resurgence of multi-polarity and protectionism along with regional issues, like BREXIT and the rising trade tensions pose a significant threat to world GDP growth going forward.



The Indian tractor market is dominated by aboriginal Indian OEMs, namely, Mahindra & Mahindra, TAFE & Escorts. Key international tractor manufacturers, namely, John Deere and CNH have been able to penetrate the market & establish a decent market presence over the two decades after having entered the country in the late 1990s through JVs and establishing their own industrial bases subsequently.



Currently, almost all industry OEMs are gearing up for the anticipated further surge in demand for new tractors over near to medium term through capacity expansion across their manufacturing facilities, development of new tractor models as well as technologies and growing international exports & expansion of presence across international markets.



Against this rapidly evolving industry & market backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive & holistic analysis on the Indian agricultural tractor market with a focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. Part 1 of the report analyzes the current market size, drivers & competitive landscape for Agricultural Tractors. Part 2 provides analysis on key industry OEMs, including, business snapshot, product portfolio and insights into key strategies & plans being chalked out by these OEMs. Part 3 projects the likely market evolution over the medium term with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for agricultural tractors in India over the medium term.



The report will be useful for:

Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for OEMs

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections over Medium Term

Analysis of Key Market, Industry & Technology Trends and Developments likely to Shape Future

Strategic Market Outlook, Evolution & Demand Growth Projections over Medium Term

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Indian Agricultural Tractor Market

Market Overview

Market Size

Key Drivers

Key Segments

Section 2 - Competitive Landscape

Indian Agricultural Tractor Market - Sales Split by Key Market Segments

Indian Agricultural Tractor Market - Market Share by OEMs

Analysis on OEMs

Section 3 - Top 12 Industry OEMs - Business Snapshot

Founded/Start of Operations in India

Headquartered

Key Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base (For listed companies)

Market Capitalization (For listed companies)

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 4 - Product Portfolio Analysis & Industrial Footprint - Top 12 Industry OEMs

Industrial Footprint in India -

- Headquarters

Manufacturing Plants - Assembly Lines and Component Manufacturing

R&D Facilities & Technology Centre

Design & Engineering Centers

International Subsidiaries

Major Product Platforms

Key Programs & Models

Key Competitors

Section 5 - OEM Strategies & Plans - Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 12 Industry OEMs

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 - Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 7 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 8 - Indian Agricultural Tractor Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9 - Strategic Market Outlook through 2022

Strategic Market Outlook - Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Growth Projections through 2023

Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities

Companies Mentioned



Escorts Agri Machinery

Force Tractors

Gromax Agri Equipment Limited

Indo Farm Equipment Limited

John Deere India Pvt. Ltd.

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd.

Mahindra Swaraj Tractors

New Holland Fiat ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. SAME DEUTZ-FAHR India

Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

TAFE Limited

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.

