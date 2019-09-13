Indian Air Purifiers Market Forecast to FY2023 - Target Seasonal Peaks Due to Pollution Rise in Certain Months in Specific Geographies

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Air Purifiers Market, Forecast to FY23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With air pollution becoming a health hazard, there is very little that citizens can do to immediately address the problem; this is where the air purifier comes into play. In recent years, the air purifier market has witnessed a hike in demand fueled by degrading air quality and increasing concern toward health issues. The air purifier industry is developing at a high pace, owing to increasing environmental norms pertaining to improving the air quality and technological advancements made into this field such as the recent implementation of HEPA filters.

Despite the various technological developments, air purifiers have been perceived as a luxury item, owing to the high installation and maintenance cost. However, the competition in the air purifier market is rising, which is bringing down the prices. With the growing disposable income, air purifiers are gradually being perceived as a utility product, specifically in the residential sector. Moreover, the demand for air purifiers is no longer limited to residential and industrial uses; recently, the commercial market has also opened up for the air purifier industry.



This analysis offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by technology types (HEPA, ionizers, ozone generators); by key end-user segments (residential, commercial, industrial, transport, government, and others); and by regions (North, South, East, and West). The study covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. It also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market.

The research includes market data from FY18 to FY23 that gives a future outlook for the air purifiers market in India, which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented exhibits.



Research Scope:



The study aims to analyze and forecast the Indian air purifiers market from FY18 to FY23, with the base year FY18.



Market by Technology

HEPA: High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) is a type of air filter usually designed to remove 99.97% of airborne particles measuring 0.3 micrometers or greater in diameter passing through it

Ionizers/Ion Generators: Ionizers use electricity to release negative ions into the air; these attach to the positively charged particles such as dust, bacteria, pollen, and other allergens.

Ozone Generators: Ozone air purifiers are devices that additionally release ozone molecules, which react with strong odors and airborne chemicals and effectively eliminate them.

Key Issues Addressed:

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What is the current market size and segmentation by type of technology, regions, and end users?

What is the future growth potential of air purifiers in India ? What will the major drivers and trends impact the market?

? What will the major drivers and trends impact the market? What is the industry structure and how is the competitive environment?

What are the growth opportunities for new entrants and existing participants?

What is the current distribution structure and how are they going to change in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by End Users

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Air Purifiers Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Air Purifiers Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Hot Spots

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology

Revenue Forecast by End-user Segments

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Segments

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Market Dynamics

Key Stakeholders

Value Chain - Import Cost Analysis

Cost Structure and Margins

Key Buying Factors

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Air Purifiers Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Key Market Participants - Profiling

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Low Penetration in Residential Segment

Growth Opportunity 2 - Rise in Sales from eCommerce Platforms

Growth Opportunity 3 - Offering Value-added or Customized Products Suiting Indian Consumer Tendencies

Growth Opportunity 4 - Target Seasonal Peaks Due to Pollution Rise in Certain Months in Specific Geographies

Growth Opportunity 5 - Dual Positioning-Utility and Health-support Product

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Impact of Mega Trends on the Air Purifiers Market

Mega Trend Impact on the Air Purifiers Market

India Urbanization Rate - Mega trend

Urbanization - Mega Trend Explained

Growing Healthcare Market - Outlook for India

Growing Healthcare Market - Mega Trend Explained

The Middle Bulge - Mega Trend

The Middle Bulge in India - Mega Trend Explained

- Mega Trend Explained eRetailing Landscape in India

eRetailing Landscape in India - Mega Trend Key Factors

9. Segment Analysis by Technology - HEPA

HEPA Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. Segment Analysis by Technology - Ion Generators

Ion Generators Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. Segment Analysis by Technology - Ozone Generators and Others

Ozone Generators and Others Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

12. Segment Analysis by End Users - Residential

Residential Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

13. Segment Analysis by End Users - Commercial

Commercial Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

14. Segment Analysis by End Users - Transport

Transport Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

15. Segment Analysis by End Users - Government & Others

Government & Others Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

