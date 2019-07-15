Indian Cold Chain Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Cold Chain Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian cold chain market was worth INR 1,121 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach INR 2,618 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2019-2024.



Cold chains impart storage and distribution services for products that have to be maintained at a given temperature. India is currently the world's largest producer of milk, second largest producer of fruits and vegetables and has a substantial production of marine, meat and poultry products. Most of these products are temperature sensitive and require specific temperature ranges to be stored and transported. This has resulted in the establishment of a very large cold chain infrastructure in the country.



Indian Cold Chain Market: Drivers



Growth in Organized Food Retail: Organized retail is expected to be amongst the biggest drivers of the cold chain market in India. With the growth of the organized food retail, we expect consumers to get access to a very large variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and poultry products and a number of other temperature sensitive commodities that require cold chain storage and transportation. Most of the organized retail players have already acknowledged that setting up of a strong cold chain infrastructure is a key step in efficiently managing their supply chains.



Growth in the Processed Food Sector: There has been a marked improvement in the consumer demand for processed foods. The Indian government has also announced the intent of establishing several mega food parks. This augurs well for the development of the cold chain industry in the country.



Shift Towards Fruits and Vegetables: Due to increasing risks and investments in grain crops, farmers are moving towards cultivation of fruits and vegetables. Most of these crops require refrigeration and hence are expected to encourage the development of cold storage facilities.



Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Sector: A number of healthcare products such as vaccines, biopharmaceuticals as well as clinical trial materials are heat sensitive and must be stored at temperatures ranging from 2OC - 8OC. With India's vaccine, biopharmaceutical and clinical trials market expected to grow at double digit growth rates, we expect a strong demand of efficient cold chain facilities in the coming years.



Market Summary:



The market has been segmented as cold chain storage and cold chain transportation. Currently, cold chain storage dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy products and healthcare products.

The private sector currently represents the largest segment. It is followed by the cooperative sector and the public sector.

The market has also been segmented on the basis of organised and unorganised sectors.

The market has also been segmented on the basis of various states.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Indian cold chain market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the Indian cold chain market on the basis of various sectors?

What is the breakup of the Indian cold chain market on the basis of various products?

What is the breakup of the Indian cold chain market on the basis of various states?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian cold chain industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian cold chain industry?

What is the structure of the Indian cold chain industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian cold chain market?

