Indian Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Study, 2018-2023 - Lack of Sufficient Storage Facilities and Improper Distribution are Hampering Market Growth

The "Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market in India (2018-2023) with data on Food Processing Sector trends (Dairy, Fruits and Vegetables, Grains and Cereals, Fisheries, Meat and Poultry and Consumer Food)" report

India being the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables, facilitates the fruit and vegetable processing industry in acquiring its primary resources. Canning, dehydration, pickling, provisional preservation, and bottling are some of the methods used in fruit and vegetable processing which help increase the shelf life of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Market Insights

The fruit and vegetable processing industry in India is likely to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~7.62% between FY 2018 and FY 2023 to reach a value of INR 256.4 Bn in FY 2023.

Currently, commercial processing of fruits and vegetables is extremely low in India, at around 2.2% of the total production as compared to countries like Philippines at 78%, China at 23% and the United States (U.S.) at 65%. The unorganized sector witnesses a stiff competition, owing to the presence of a large number of players competing for small shares in the overall market. Organized players compete with each other to maintain their market share and gain brand loyalty.

Export Opportunities

As India is the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables globally, its vast production base offers massive opportunities for exports. Moreover, India also has a geographical advantage being close to the key export destinations such as Africa, the Middle East, Oceania and the Southeast Asia. During FY 2018 India exported 391,283.8 metric tonnes (MT) of processed fruits and vegetables across the world, which was worth INR 34.04 Bn.

Key Growth Drivers



The demand for processed fruits and vegetables is expected to rise significantly due to the growing penetration of organized retail in the country.

Increasing number of nuclear families are also increasing the demand for processed food. Busy lifestyles of such families have increased their dependence on food items that require less time to prepare.

Key Deterrents

Lack of sufficient storage facilities and improper distribution are hampering the growth of the market.

Existing stand-alone and integrated companies and third-party logistics providers such as Coldman Logistics and Snowman Logistics Limited offering cold storage and transportation solutions are unable to meet the entire demand for such services. These factors are adversely affecting the development of the fruit and vegetable processing industry in India .

Companies Profiled

Dabur India Limited

ITC Limited

Freshtrop Fruits Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Tai Industries Limited

Capricorn Food Products India Limited

Cremica Food Industries Limited

Fieldfresh Foods Private Limited

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

Shimla Hills Offerings Private Limited

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary



2. Socio-economic indicators



3. Introduction

3.1. Fruit and vegetable processing market definition and structure



4. Global fruit and vegetable processing market

4.1. Market overview

4.2. Market size and growth forecast - value-wise (FY 2016-FY 2023e)



5. India fruit and vegetable processing market

5.1. Market overview

5.2. Market size and growth forecast - value-wise (FY 2016-FY 2023e)

5.3. State-wise fruit zones in India

5.4. State-wise fruits production (FY 2018)

5.5. State-wise vegetables production (FY 2018)



6. Trade analysis

6.1. Export of processed fruits and vegetables

Value-wise

Volume-wise

Country-wise

6.2. Import of processed fruits and vegetables

Value-wise

Volume-wise

Country-wise

7. Key growth drivers of the market



8. Key deterrents to the growth of the market



9. Competitive landscape

9.1. Porter's five forces analysis

9.2. Dabur India Limited

Corporate information

Business description

Products and services

Key people

Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

Key ratios

Business segments, geographical segments

9.3. ITC Limited

9.4. Freshtrop Fruits Limited

9.5. Hindustan Unilever Limited

9.6. Tai Industries Limited

9.7. Capricorn Food Products India Limited

9.8. Cremica Food Industries Limited

9.9. Fieldfresh Foods Private Limited

9.10. Mother Dairy Fruit Vegetable Private Limited

9.11. Shimla Hills Offerings Private Limited



10. Recent developments



