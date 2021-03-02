Indian Industry for Orthopedic Devices to 2026 - Major Players Include Stryker India, Zimmer India and Globus Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Orthopedic Devices Market, By Product Type (Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Devices, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Trauma Fixation, Orthopedic Accessories, Orthopedic Prosthetics), By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Orthopedic Devices Market was valued at around USD 1540.41 million in FY2020 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period. The Indian Orthopedic Devices Market is driven by increasing rate of geriatric population and rising prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis. Furthermore, rise in the road accidents is also expected to drive the market for the Indian Orthopedic Devices Market during the forecast years. Additionally, increase in health care expenditure is further anticipated to propel the market through FY2026.



Orthopedic Devices are designed to avoid, or handle problems associated with musculoskeleton that are available with hospitals, orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers provided by various Orthopedic devices manufacturing companies. orthopedic devices include joint reconstruction devices, Orthopedic braces and supports, trauma fixation devices, spinal devices, orthopedic prosthetics and orthopedic accessories.



The Indian Orthopedic Devices Market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, company, and region. Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into joint reconstruction, Orthopedic braces and supports, trauma fixation, spinal devices, Orthopedic prosthetics, and Orthopedic accessories. The joint reconstruction product segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period, owing to the significant increase in the prevalence of geriatric population. Additionally, the rising cases of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis are further driving the growth of this segment across the country. Based on application, the market can be categorized into knee replacement, spine injuries, hip replacement, shoulder replacement and others (including anthroscopy and implants). In By application segment, knee replacement is expected to hold a significant market share over the next five years. This can be accredited to the increasing rate of geriatric population.



Among all the regions, South India is expected to dominate the market through FY2026. This can be attributed to the increasing health awareness among the population.



Major players operating in the Indian Orthopedic Devices Market include Stryker India Pvt. Ltd., Zimmer India Pvt. Ltd., Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd., Globus Medical Pvt. Ltd., Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd., Smit Medimed Pvt. Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., Femur Medical Pvt. Ltd., and TriMed Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Orthopedic Devices Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Orthopedic Devices Market based on product type, application, end-user, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Orthopedic Devices Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Orthopedic Devices Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Indian Orthopedic Devices Market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Indian Orthopedic Devices Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of major orthopedic devices players and hospital chains operating across India. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Indian Orthopedic Devices Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them by analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product of Interest Introduction: Orthopedic Devices Market



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Orthopedic Devices Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights



6. India Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Devices, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Trauma Fixation, Orthopedic Accessories, Orthopedic Prosthetics)

6.2.2. By Application (Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Spine Injuries, Shoulder Replacement, Others)

6.2.3. By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

6.2.4. By Region (North, South, East, West)

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. India Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type (Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Elbow and Shoulder Replacement, Others)

7.2.2. By End User



8. India Spinal Devices Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type (Spinal Fusion, Spinal Non-Fusion)

8.2.2. By End User



9. India Orthopedic Braces and Supports Devices Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type (Lower Extremity and Upper Extremity)

9.2.2. By End User



10. India Trauma Fixation Devices Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Type (Metal Plates and Screw, Pins/wires, Nails and Rods, Others)

10.2.2. By End User



11. India Orthopedic Accessories Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product Type (Bone Cement, Casting System, Removal System)

11.2.2. By End User



12. India Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Product Type (Lower Extremity and Upper Extremity)

12.2.2. By End User



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. India Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Company Profiles

17.1.1. Globus Medical (P) Ltd.

17.1.2. Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd.

17.1.3. Smit Medimed Pvt. Ltd.

17.1.4. GPC Medical Ltd.

17.1.5. Femur Medical Pvt. Ltd.

17.1.6. Stryker India Pvt. Ltd.

17.1.7. India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd.

17.1.8. Zimmer India Pvt. Ltd.

17.1.9. Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

17.1.10. TriMed Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.



18. Strategic Recommendations



19. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



